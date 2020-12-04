South Surrey and White Rock Chamber of Commerce to host virtual COVID-19 town hall

The South Surrey and White Rock Chamber of Commerce is set to host a COVID-19 community town hall.

The virtual event – which will be held via Zoom video-conference – is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 11, and will feature a handful of speakers from a variety of organizations, including Fraser Health, WorkSafe BC and the Forte Law Corporation.

Additionally, others taking part will included MP Kerry-Lynne Findlay (South Surrey-White Rock), MLAs Trevor Halford (Surrey-White Rock) and Stephanie Cadieux (Surrey South), City of Surrey Couns. Linda Annis and Allison Patton, White Rock Mayor Darryl Walker and Cathy Wiebe, the executive director of White Rock/South Surrey and Delta Health Services.

According to a chamber bulletin, the webinar will “provide important updates as they relate to the pandemic, including programs and announcements from community organizations and each level of government.”

The event is open to the public, although pre-registration is required. For information or to register, go to the chamber’s official website, www.sswrchamberofcommerce.ca and click the link for COVID-19 Community Virtual Town Hall.



editorial@peacearchnews.com

