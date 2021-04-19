South Surrey and White Rock Chamber contest aims to boost take-out, delivery business

Laura’s Coffee Corner is among member businesses participating in the South Surrey and White Rock Chamber of Commerce’s Eat Out & Win contest to support take-out and delivery service. (City of White Rock photo)

With an anticipated extension of provincial COVID-19 health orders banning dine-in service looming, the South Surrey and White Rock Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring a contest aimed at supporting local businesses by encouraging the public to place take-out and delivery orders.

In the online Eat Out & Win contest, five entrants could each win a $50 gift card from the chamber for patronizing take-out or delivery service from a list of 28 participating businesses.

According to the chamber website, each time someone supports a South Surrey and White Rock Chamber member by ordering delivery or take-out, dining on a patio, or even buying a gift card, the individual can submit their receipts for a chance to win.

Entrants have until 8 p.m., Sunday, May 23 to submit a scan, snap, or copy of the receipt receipt to info@sswrchamber.ca

Each entry in Eat Out & Win must be accompanied by a photo of the meal or drink ordered, or the business ordered from, or the entrant enjoying the meal.

Receipts must have details legible and readable, including the date, amount, and name of the business; must be dated between April 1, 2021 and May 23, 2021; and have the full name, address and phone number of submitting participant within the submission.

For full details and a listing of participating restaurants and cafes, visit sswrchamberofcommerce.ca/seasons



