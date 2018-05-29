South Surrey advisers fined after ‘unauthorized and unrecorded’ sales

Martin Wendall Matthews and Arnold Ward Francis each ordered to pay $49,800

A pair of South Surrey investment advisers have been fined nearly $100,000, after admitting to taking payments from clients for a security sale that was never approved for sale by, nor recorded in the books of, their firm.

According to a news release issued Thursday by the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the penalty was levied against Martin Wendall Matthews and Arnold Ward Francis as part of a settlement agreement reached May 1.

“Between March 2012 and July 2012, Matthews and Francis each accepted remuneration for securities related activities from someone other than their Dealer Member firm, contrary to Dealer Member Rules,” the release states.

Formal investigation into the advisers’ conduct was initiated in November 2014; the violation occurred while they were registered representatives with the office of Raymond James Ltd., and the pair are currently partners at IIROC-regulated Peak Securities Inc. in Surrey.

According to the settlement agreement, Matthews and Francis approached their head of business development at Raymond James in May 2009 regarding an offering memorandum from WIP Investment Properties Limited Partnership.

WIP was “in the business of acquiring and operating a portfolio of working class residential apartment buildings in the greater Vancouver area of British Columbia,” the agreement explains.

The memorandum stated that WIP would pay a nine per cent commission to any selling agents who introduced purchasers of “Class A Limited Partnership Units” to WIP.

The WIP units “were never approved for sale by Raymond James and were never approved to be held in Raymond James accounts,” the agreement states. “The Respondents knew this by at least, October 2009.

“Despite knowing that WIP Units were not approved for sale by Raymond James and could not be held in Raymond James accounts, the Respondents continued to introduce their Raymond James clients to WIP and the Units.”

A total of 22 Raymond James clients purchased a combined $940,000 worth of WIP units, from which the respondents received $84,600 in finder’s fees, the agreement states.

“None of the money received by the Respondents was ever reported to Raymond James.”

In responding to a July 30, 2012 request from the BC (Securities) Commission regarding the respondents’ securities-related activity, “Matthews replied in writing… and advised that they had not provided any services to WIP.”

Mitigating factors considered included that there were no client complaints and that the units produced a positive return.

Matthews and Francis were each ordered to pay a fine of $49,800 plus costs of $2,500.


tholmes@peacearchnews.com

Visit us at peacearchnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Most B.C. minimum wage earners ‘aren’t poor,’ report says

Just Posted

Surrey site for Philippine Independence Day Celebration in June

‘Santacruzan’ parade of queens among attractions at event held at Bridgeview Community Centre

South Surrey advisers fined after ‘unauthorized and unrecorded’ sales

Martin Wendall Matthews and Arnold Ward Francis each ordered to pay $49,800

City of Surrey reopens Walnut Park after upgrades

Upgrades to Fleetwood park include walking paths, two bridges, more seating and a new playground

Surrey Creep Catchers’ Ryan LaForge pleads guilty to two counts of assault

Charges related to ‘stings’ his group did in Whalley in April, 2017

How gangsters are recruiting Surrey teens on Instagram, Snapchat

SECOND IN A SERIES: ‘The evolution of (gang) development in the community is actually technology’

Trans Mountain pipeline: Politics run deep

Project poses major federal and provincial implications

Pregnant B.C. teacher named victim of fatal crash

Students of Anne McClymont Elementary in Kelowna grapple with loss after death of well-loved teacher

BREAKING: Evacuation order and alert lifted for Allie Lake fire area

Imminent threat to lives or property diminished

Missing monkey escapes Vancouver Island animal sanctuary

“It took off into the forest, across the road, hasn’t been seen since”

B.C. Indigenous leader welcomes Trans Mountain pipeline buyout by feds

Bailout bodes well for those depending on pipeline project’s success, says Chilliwack-area chief

Flash floods destroy U.S. city

Residents in Maryland are dealing with devastating flood waters destroying homes and businesses

B.C. ambulance carrying injured cyclist stuck half an hour waiting for train

Regulations say crossings have to be cleared immediately for emergency vehicles

Family of Langley City mugging victim outraged by sentence

Vera Caruk died six weeks after she was attacked while walking near her home

UPDATE: Suspect in double-attempted murder manhunt arrested near Oliver

A 73-year-old is in custody after an attack in Aldergrove.

Most Read