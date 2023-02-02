Chantal Kreviazuk is the guest speaker at an awards event in Surrey on March 10, 2023. (Contributed)

Songwriter Chantal Kreviazuk coming to Surrey for Women in Business Awards this winter

Winners in 7 award categories to be honoured at hotel in Guildford

Musician Chantal Kreviazuk is the latest high-profile keynote speaker booked for the annual Surrey Women in Business Awards.

On March 10 she will talk about creativity and lessons learned during the 2023 event, planned as a luncheon at Sheraton Vancouver Guildford Hotel.

Originally from Winnipeg, the Juno Award-winning Kreviazuk first burst onto the Canadian music scene in the 1990s, and has since continued to record songs and act in films, among other ventures.

She’s written or co-written songs recorded by Drake, Pitbull, Christina Aguilera, Kendrick Lamar, Avril Lavigne, Britney Spears and Josh Groban, among other popular artists.

Kreviazuk is a member of the Canadian charity Artists Against Racism, according to a Wikipedia bio, and has been involved with War Child and other charities since 2003, along with husband Raine Maida (Our Lady Peace), a fellow musician she married back in 1999. Nearly a decade ago, the two became Order of Canada members for causes including human and animal rights, mental health, education and the environment.

Presented by Prospera Credit Union, the March 10 awards event is hosted by Surrey Board of Trade. Single tickets are $195 for SBOT members, or $225 for the general public, and the luncheon typically sells out well in advance.

“We are pleased to continue the tradition of welcoming high-profile global entrepreneurs at an event that welcomes everyone,” said Anita Huberman, SBOT’s president and CEO.

Previous keynote speakers at the event include Erin Brockovich, Margaret Trudeau, Jody Wilson-Raybould, Kim Campbell and Justin Trudeau.

The award nomination deadline was Jan. 18, and finalists in seven categories will be announced prior to the event.


Business

