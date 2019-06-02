Sushi was one of the most-ordered food through the Skip the Dishes food-delivery app. (Google commons image)

Skip the Dishes releases most-ordered food by White Rock residents

Sushi and miso soup make the list

Food delivery service app Skip the Dishes released a list of the top-ordered foods in the city, and appears that White Rock residents have a taste for sushi.

The most ordered food through the service was miso soup.

“If you wanted to stack spoons end-to-end for every order of miso soup that White Rock (residents) ordered in the past year, you could make it to the end of White Rock Pier (and a little on the way back)” a news release said.

For reference, the release says that White Rock ordered 38 times more miso soup than Quebec City, which has a population of 542,298.

The second-most ordered food ordered through Skip was California rolls.

“White Rock ordered California rolls 4,500 times. That’s 36,000 individual rolls, more than one individual roll for every person in the city,” the release states.

The third most sought-after food item was dynamite rolls.

“If every individual dynamite roll that White Rock ordered weighed 32 pounds, the total would weigh as much as the Great White Rock! Luckily, the sushi didn’t weigh 32 pounds. That’d be weird,” the release states.

