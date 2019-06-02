Site plan reveals businesses expected for White Rock’s Miramar Village

Starbucks Coffee, 3 Dogs Brewing, and others listed on site plan shared with PAN

Former City of White Rock councillor Grant Meyer shared an image with Peace Arch News of the Miramar 2 site plan, and it reveals a number of the businesses expected to open once the structures are complete.

According to the plan, building three, which is located closest to Thrift Avenue and Johnston Road, is to include a Starbucks Coffee, Westminster Savings and Wok Spirit.

Building four, which is located to the southwest of the Miramar lot, is to include space for 3 Dogs Brewing.

Bosa Development spokesperson Cori Howard has not yet fufilled a request for information made by PAN on May 23

White Rock council approved the second phase of Bosa Properties’ Miramar Village in 2017.

According to the city’s construction information portal, the Miramar 2 buildings are to be 15- and 16-storeys tall, include 229 condos, and provide space for 14 shops.