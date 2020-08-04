‘Sia’s Burger Shack’ girl, 11, is youngest among Surrey’s Top 25 Under 25 award winners

Sia Sidhu shows off one of her signs made for a charity fundraiser, Sia’s Burger Shack, in September of 2019. (File photo)

An 11-year-old girl is youngest among Surrey’s Top 25 Under 25 award winners.

Sia Sidhu has operated Sia’s Burger Shack as a philanthropic venture from her Panorama Ridge home.

The 25 award winners were announced July 30 by Surrey Board of Trade, which will host a “digital reception” for the 10th annual event on Sept. 10, with CBC broadcaster Dan Burritt as emcee.

The awards aim to celebrate “the incredible initiatives of Surrey’s youth 25 years old or younger.” The winners were chosen based upon their business or community achievements, leadership ability, community involvement, professional achievements, and uniqueness of their business or community projects.

Biographies of all the award winners are posted to businessinsurrey.com.

In alphabetical order, this year’s winners are:

Aksh Aggarwal, age 21, University Preparedness Workshop

Simryn Atwal, 24, Surrey Kids Help Phone

Suchayte Bali, 24, Emerging Routes Canada

Fahad Bin Faruque, 25, AXIS Consulting

Amandeep Boparai, 22, SPARK Foundation

Bremiella De Guzman, 24, Spread the Word: Inclusion (Special Olympics BC)

Jasdeep Gill, 23, Simon Fraser Student Society

Sandip Gill, 24, Youth Transforming Society

Fawzan Hussain, 18, Youth for Care

Pavneet Kalsi, 22, Equity, Inclusion and Wellness

Gurleen Kaur Brar, 24, Youth Transforming Society

Priya Kaur Lehal, 22, PKL Enterprises Ltd.

Christie Lo, 24, Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP)

Eric Mann, 23, Emerging Routes Canada and UBC Bhangra Council

Shannon Permal, 21, Canadian Federation of Fiji Organizations

Samad Raza, 23, Emerge SFU

Prableen Sandhu, 21, South Asian Cancer Association

Sia Sidhu, 11, Sia’s Burger Shack

Nimrit Sidhu, 20, Hearts of BC

Gurkirat Singh Nijjar, 24, One Voice Canada

Sidharth Taank, 20, Nanofi Enactus SFU

Peter Tivy, 22, Teifi Digital Inc.

Jonathan To, 20, Health Change Lab – Made with Care and Count on Me – Enactus SFU

Lavleen Walia, 18, Youth Rising Foundation

Brandon Yau, 24, Surrey Canadian Cancer Society

Also, the Honourary Health & Safety in the Workplace Award goes to Shannon Permal.

Meantime, Surrey Board of Trade’s 56th Annual General Meeting (AGM) will be held digitally on Tuesday, Aug. 18, from 4 to 5:30 p.m., via the Zoom app. An in-person AGM will not take place this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Surrey RCMP’s Officer in Charge, Brian Edwards, will be the keynote speaker. “We will also be recognizing the tremendous contributions of the Surrey RCMP, in lieu of the formal awards gala that would have typically been held this Fall,” says an event advisory.



tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com

