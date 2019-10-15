Shoppers enter Winners in Semiahmoo Shopping Centre on Tuesday morning. (Contributed photo)

Shoppers line up for Winners opening at Semiahmoo Shopping Centre

Popular retail store is second in South Surrey

Winners officially opened its doors in Semiahmoo Shopping Centre Tuesday – though shoppers had to wait a little while to walk through them.

Prior to the off-price retailer’s opening – in the space previously occupied by Zellers – a lineup of people wound throughout the shopping mall (1715 152 St.).

A grand opening event was held at 9 a.m.

“The crowds today have been constant… their store has been packed all day long,” said shopping centre marketing director Jeri Cox.

Regular hours for the store, which is more than 17,000 square feet, are to be 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday to Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sundays.

The Winners location is the second in South Surrey – another store is located at The Shops at Morgan Crossing (15715 Croydon Dr.).


