Employees could take action May 1

Sheraton Guildford has been put on notice.

Unifor Local 3000 announced Friday that it served an 84-hour strike notice to Sheraton Guildford (15269 104 Ave.), one of Surrey’s largest hotels.

The union represents 120 workers in the hotel, including services, lounge, banquets, kitchen, laundry, room attendants and maintenance.

A news release from Unifor states that job action could begin at 12:01 a.m., May 1.