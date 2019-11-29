Sharp efforts at South Surrey’s Kitchen Therapy benefit BC SPCA

Kitchen Therapy owners Brent Bondarenko (left) and Robbin Lich (right), with staff and dachshunds Winnie and Coco, show the results of the business’s largest-ever fundraising efforts for the BC SPCA. (Contributed photo)

A South Surrey business that added fundraising for the BC SPCA to its list of offerings several years ago has cut a record cheque to the society this year.

Kitchen Therapy owners Brent Bondarenko and Robbin Lich – along with staff members and dachshunds Winnie and Coco – presented $8,000 to BC SPCA officials this month, bringing their total donated since 2014 to more than $31,000.

The funds are raised through by-donation knife sharpening and gift wrapping services. They were presented on Nov. 12.

The BC SPCA works to prevent animal cruelty and promote animal welfare, through services including emergency rescue, sheltering and treatment. Lich and Bondarenko, whose specialty store is located in Grandview Heights, were inspired to help animals in need by Winnie and Coco.

–Tracy Holmes