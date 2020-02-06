Peninsula Retirement Residence will host an evening of Tedx talks on Friday, Feb. 7. (web image)

Evening of Tedx talks offered at Peninsula Retirement Residence

Six speakers will present on topics ranging from AI to mental health

Peninsula Retirement Residence, located in South Surrey, will host and partner with TEDx Bear Creek Park for an evening of “thought-provoking conversation and community dialogue” this Friday (Feb. 7).

Residents of Peninsula and the community at large are invited to listen and engage with six speakers who will present their thoughts on a range of timely topics – from the growth of AI (artificial intelligence), to eliminating the stigma around mental health, to the economic case for environmentalism.

Speakers will be:

• Tom Dutta (award-winning CEO, international #1 best-selling author, and radio/film producer) discussing How leaders can lift the stigma of mental health;

• Karen Joseph (Musgamagw Dzawada’enuxw social change maker and CEO of Reconciliation Canada) offering A calling to economic and environmental reconciliation;

• Jacques Lalonde (award winning performer) speaking on The healing power of creativity;

• Peter Scott (futurist, author, and technology expert) presenting How to save us from being left behind by AI; and

• Isabelle Turcotte Mercier (best-selling author, TEDx speaker, and TV host) and Margarita Romano (best-selling author of Sitting on the Fence – How to Love Without Limits) who together will present Treat your relationship like a million dollar client.

The event runs from from 7 to 9 p.m. at Peninsula Retirement Residence (2088 152 St.)

Call 604-538-2033 for more information.

