Sephora now open in South Surrey’s Grandview Corners

Sephora has opened its newest store in South Surrey.

Located at 20-2428 160 St. in Grandview Corners, a grand opening was held on Nov. 5, welcoming the community “to explore an impressive assortment of makeup, skincare, haircare and fragrances at every price point.”

According to a news release, Sephora’s own collection as well as “cult favourites” like Rare Beauty, Youth to the People, Olaplex and Maison Margiela are all available at the “one-stop-shop for all things beauty.”

The South Surrey location – which spans more than 4,115 square feet – is Sephora’s 15th B.C. store, and its second in Surrey. Another store is located in Guildford Town Centre.

In addition to the range of products, each location offers on-site “beauty advisors,” as well as an insider loyalty program, which allows customers to earn points that can be redeemed for rewards.

The store is open seven days a week. For hours and more information, visit sephora.com

