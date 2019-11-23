Erica Kerry has started Renewed Living, a senior-living concierge company that aims to guide seniors through the process of finding the right senior-living community and resources. (Contributed photo)

Senior concierge service launched in South Surrey/White Rock

Erica Kerry says business inspired by childhood hours spent with grandparents, great aunts

A woman who’s made it her business to guide seniors who are looking to transition to a senior-living community says her passion for the job is rooted in childhood memories of spending time with her grandparents and great aunts.

“After school I would go to my grandparents’ home twice a week and the rest of the week to the home of my two great aunts’ (who could have been White Rock’s Golden Girls!),” Erica Kerry explains in a press release announcing the launch of her Renewed Living company.

“Every afternoon at 3:30 while I enjoyed fresh baked cookies and milk, they would often have their neighbours over for cocktails. I loved listening to their conversations and laughing at all of their funny stories. As a result of these experiences, I always knew that I wanted to work with seniors and help them live their best and most fulfilling lives possible.”

Kerry went on to earn a diploma in gerontology-based therapeutic recreation and dementia care provider certification.

With 16 years in the field before embarking on her new business, she describes Renewed Living – which launched Oct. 1 – as “a senior living concierge service to help seniors navigate the next chapter of their lives with ease.”

Services, available Lower Mainland-wide, include everything from accompanying clients on facility tours, to support with downsizing, packing and moving.

“This can be a very emotional and overwhelming time in a senior’s life, which is why I believe that it is essential for them to have someone there by their side for support and advocacy every step of the way, empowering them to make the best decision possible,” she says in the release.

 

