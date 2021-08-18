Semiahmoo Shopping Centre earns top international health-and-safety ranking

South Surrey mall recognized by International WELL Building Institute

Semiahmoo Shopping Centre recently achieved a top health and wellness rating from the International WELL Building Institute. (Google photo)

Semiahmoo Shopping Centre recently achieved a top health and wellness rating from the International WELL Building Institute. (Google photo)

Semiahmoo Shopping Centre has received a seal of approval for its commitment to health and wellness.

First Capital REIT, the company that owns the South Surrey mall – located at 1701 152 St. – announced Wednesday that the shopping centre has achieved the WELL Healthy-Safety rating from the International WELL Building Institute (IWBI).

The rating “is given to those who engage in specific cleaning and sanitization procedures, air and water quality management, operational policies, emergency preparedness programs and health services.”

“This rating is a reflection of First Capital’s implementation of exceptional operational strategies and protocols to support and advance a healthy and safe environment in our public indoor spaces. Semiahmoo Shopping Centre is proud to know we have a WELL shopping centre for the residents in our community,” a release states.

“It’s quite a recognition for us and our company,” said Jeri Cox, marketing director of Semiahmoo Shopping Centre.


editorial@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Health and wellness

Previous story
South Surrey fitness expert named president of national fitness council

Just Posted

Justin Trudeau makes a campaign stop at the Hawthorne pub in Cloverdale Aug. 18 to support John Aldag’s bid to retake the riding of Cloverdale-Langley City after losing to Tamara Jansen in the 2019 federal election. Trudeau and Aldag hopped behind the bar to pour a few glasses of beer. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Justin Trudeau visits Cloverdale

Surrey Fire Service responded with a Hazmat Team to an incident at 10299 Grace Rd. (Shane MacKichan photo)
Surrey Fire responds to hazmat call, no threat to environment

Surrey RCMP detachment. (Contributed file photo)
Surrey RCMP asking for dash-cam video following ‘serious’ collision

Surrey-raised Joash Almeda makes music as Babylung. (submitted photo)
‘To Live and Die in Surrey’: Babylung returns home to record new album (thanks, pandemic)