Semiahmoo Shopping Centre earns top international health-and-safety ranking

Semiahmoo Shopping Centre has received a seal of approval for its commitment to health and wellness.

First Capital REIT, the company that owns the South Surrey mall – located at 1701 152 St. – announced Wednesday that the shopping centre has achieved the WELL Healthy-Safety rating from the International WELL Building Institute (IWBI).

The rating “is given to those who engage in specific cleaning and sanitization procedures, air and water quality management, operational policies, emergency preparedness programs and health services.”

“This rating is a reflection of First Capital’s implementation of exceptional operational strategies and protocols to support and advance a healthy and safe environment in our public indoor spaces. Semiahmoo Shopping Centre is proud to know we have a WELL shopping centre for the residents in our community,” a release states.

“It’s quite a recognition for us and our company,” said Jeri Cox, marketing director of Semiahmoo Shopping Centre.



