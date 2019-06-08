Doug Tennant is to be the new Surrey Board of Trade board chair. (Contributed photo)

Semiahmoo House Society CEO to chair Surrey Board of Trade

Doug Tennant to be inducted June 19

Surrey Board of Trade’s 55th board chair is to be Doug Tennant, current chief executive officer of UNITI, a partnership of Semiahmoo House Society, Peninsula Estates Housing Society and The Semiahmoo Foundation.

Tennant is to be inducted on June 19 at the Civic Hotel (13475 Central Ave.), during a members-only annual general meeting and chair’s dinner, according to a news release issued by SBOT Wednesday.

He succeeds SFU executive director Stephen Dooley, who held the position for one year.

READ MORE: SFU's Dooley the new chair of Surrey Board of Trade

Tennant said he is “humbled and honoured” to take on the role.

“I follow in the footsteps of many amazing leaders,” he said in the release.

“I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to roll up my sleeves with my fellow board directors to support and further the needs and interests of Surrey’s business community.”

According to the release, Tennant spent 17 years as an educator before taking over UNITI’s helm in 2012.

“He has many years of governance experience with non-profit and charitable organizations and is currently the President of the BC CEO Network Board,” the release adds.

