Semiahmoo First Nation man to pitch toothpaste tablets at Indigenous business competition

Garrett McMartin is hoping his company’s toothpaste tablets will set an example of what is allowed into people’s bodies, the ecosystem and grocery stores.

McMartin, the co-founder, of Good Organics, will be pitching the company’s toothpaste tablets on Sept. 24 at 3 p.m. PST as part of Pow Wow Pitch. Businesses will be pitching to a panel of judges for a chance to advance to the finals in October.

Pow Wow Pitch is pitch competition for emerging Indigenous business entrepreneurs, and McMartin, who is part of the Semiahmoo First Nation, is “pretty confident” Good Organics and its toothpaste tablets will be moving onto the next level.

With Good Organics, which was started in 2020, McMartin said the company wanted to develop something that used all-natural ingredients.

“You have to consciously educate yourself to use products that aren’t harmful, that have harsh chemicals in them. It’s surprising what’s in there and it’s completely unnecessary that it really doesn’t make sense to us.”

The toothpaste tablets, according to goodorganicscompany.com, uses six ingredients: xylitol, calcium phosphate, calcium carbonate, natural peppermint, zinc citrate and sodium coccyx isethionate. The website lists each ingredients benefits.

In a release from the company, it states toothpaste tablets “are a way to dramatically reduce the amount of water used daily and eliminate plastic. In the USA, over a billion plastic tubes get thrown out every year.”

“To get people to shift, it’s our jobs as innovators to make the transition as seamless as possible. The truth is, toothpaste tablets are the future of oral care, and using them is better for you and our Earth,” noted McMartin.

McMartin said Good Organics is a “stepping stone to the bigger picture. But it’s a way to grow and have our voices heard, so we can start implementing bigger changes in the system.”

To watch the semifinal pitches, which runs Sept. 20 to 25, visit powwowpitch.org.



