Search symptoms, find doctors: A winning app at Future Business Leaders event in Surrey

Teams of Surrey high school students made their best business case at Kwantlen Polytechnic University in a bid to become the next Future Business Leaders.

Forty students took part in a three-hour “mini case competition” at KPU’s Surrey campus Wednesday (Feb. 8) during the annual Future Business Leaders conference, hosted by Melville School of Business.

Members of the winning team each earned a $1,000 KPU tuition voucher for their concept, an app that allows users to search symptoms and find doctors nearby.

Before presenting ideas to a panel of KPU judges, students worked in groups to develop a solution to a community issue linked to the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals. Some of the students are members of the YELL Canada program for young entrepreneurs.

Participating students are often surprised at how quickly their ideas take shape, says event organizer John Grant, a Melville School of Business instructor.

He says past student ideas have ranged from a relatively simple solution for keeping shoes dry when it rains, to a more complex design for an app to better manage hospital wait times.

“It’s often challenging to acknowledge that the students who participate are only in high school,” Grant said. “Their ideas are often big, bold, and capable of improving the lives and experiences of their peers, family members, and beyond.

“Students find the experience to be fun and empowering – and one that shows how higher education can help them make a larger impact in the world.”

Brad Anderson, chair of KPU’s entrepreneurial leadership program, calls the Future Business Leaders event “a fantastic opportunity for high school students to get a feel for KPU’s business program in a forum that is fun and informative. Students get the chance to speak with many of our faculty and gain hands-on experience in several activities that business owners do – students learn by doing.”



