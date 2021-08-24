Save-On-Foods’ 9th Surrey store is set to open in Guildford

This Save-On-Foods store opened in Chilliwack last March. (Photo: Jenna Hauck/Black Press Media)

Save-On-Foods’ ninth location in Surrey is set to open in the Guildford area.

Doors of the company’s 39,000-square-foot Guildford Village store will open Thursday, Aug. 26, at 15615 104th Ave.

Grand-opening celebrations involve 600 free items to be given away to shoppers from Aug. 26-29, including $10 Save-On-Foods gift cards, More Rewards points, take-and-bake pizzas, flower bouquets and more, according to a news release.

The Guildford Village store will open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., seven days a week.

Save-On-Foods operates 185 stores from B.C. to Manitoba.

Elsewhere in Surrey, the next phase of the King George Hub development will include a Save-On-Foods store, adjacent to the King George SkyTrain station. Phase B of the development will include a Save-On-Foods store as the anchor tenant, two residential towers, 15-storey office tower and “high quality” retail, according to an announcement in September 2020.

