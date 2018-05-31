Close to $600,000 was raised for sick children in one day of golf by the Langley-based Save-On-Foods. (Special to the Langley Advance)

Save-On-Food golfers top half million for sick kids

Grocery staff, suppliers, and business partners hit the links Wednesday for children’s hospitals.

As the commercials claim, Save-On-Foods goes the extra mile. Well, they did just that Wednesday, in aid of sick children.

Save-On-Foods, which has its head office in Langley, held its 23rd annual charity golf tournament, raising $580,348 for the cause.

The tournament, held at Northview Golf and Country Club in Surrey, was sold out with 360 golfers.

The event raised money for five children’s hospitals in Western Canada, including the BC Children’s Hospital. Others include two in Alberta, one in Saskachewan, and the other in Manitoba.

“Each year we are blown away by the support of our amazing suppliers and business partners who come together for a common goal of supporting the most precious members of our communities – our kids,” said Save-On-Foods president Darrell Jones.

“Our relationship with our suppliers and business partners goes beyond business; they are an extension of our Save-On-Foods family and for that, we are so thankful.”

Save-On-Foods, its supplier partners, team members, and customers have donated more than $30 million to children’s hospitals and contributes $3 million annually to food banks across Western Canada.

Previous story
Consumers confused: Study says reform best-before labels to reduce food waste

Just Posted

Save-On-Food golfers top half million for sick kids

Grocery staff, suppliers, and business partners hit the links Wednesday for children’s hospitals.

Walk for Veterans gaining momentum

South Surrey’s Equitas Society spearheads high-profile event in Coquitlam on Sunday

Surrey-born Whitecaps midfielder scores winning goal over Turkey

Young Canadian side beats Turkey at prestigious Toulon soccer tournament

HEALTH: New kidney clinic in Surrey the first of its kind in B.C.

PKD Foundation officials celebrate new Fraser Health facility at 9801 King George Blvd.

Some Surrey intersections may be safer with LRT: TransLink

Surrey and TransLink say safety is a top priority as they plan the Surrey-Newton-Guildford line, set to break ground in 2019

Trans Mountain pipeline: The economics of oil

Billions of dollar at stake in fate of Kinder Morgan project

More than $44,000 raised for family of toddler found unresponsive in pool

GoFundMe page set up after 23-month-old Mission girl died in pool after wandering away from daycare

B.C. on track to break records for dry weather in May

Many communities have gone weeks without rain this month

Advocates, lawyers say ICBC minor injury caps could hit victims at their weakest

Attorney General says that caps could save ICBC $1 billion a year

Island woman plans two massive swims this summer

Water adventure fundraisers for MS and First Nations youth camps

Friends appeal to Taylor Swift via Twitter after death of B.C. fan

Gavin Lanes, 20, died before he was able to attend Swift’s May 22 concert in Seattle

B.C. resort town invaded by ‘lawless weekend warriors’

The popular resort town on Tulameen is struggling on how to deal with lawbreakers

UPDATED: Richmond man charged with sex assault using Taser, kidnapping

42 year-old man is facing seven charges

Young Langley man’s life revolves around dialysis

A rare disease damaged and scarred Paul’s kidneys.

Most Read

  • Save-On-Food golfers top half million for sick kids

    Grocery staff, suppliers, and business partners hit the links Wednesday for children’s hospitals.