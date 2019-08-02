Sale of B.C. hydroelectric project boosts Fortis Q2 profit to $720 million

The electric and gas utility company’s revenue was $1.97 billion

Canadian utility company Fortis Inc. says the sale of its share of a B.C. hydroelectric project helped boost its second-quarter profit to $720 million — nearly three times what it had in the same period last year.

However, adjusted earnings and revenue for the Newfoundland-based company were below analysts’ estimates.

The quarter included a $484-million after-tax gain on the sale of a 51 per cent interest in the Waneta Expansion hydroelectric project in British Columbia.

ALSO READ: FortisBC eyes expansions after inking deal to send LNG by container to China

Fortis says its net profit attributable to common shareholders including the unusual item amounted to $1.66 per share, up from $240 million or 57 cents per share in last year’s second quarter.

Excluding the Waneta Expansion sale and the impact of natural gas derivatives, Fortis had $235 million of adjusted earnings, or 54 cents per share, down from $251 million or 59 cents per share in last year’s second quarter.

The electric and gas utility company’s revenue was $1.97 billion, mainly from businesses in Canada and the United States, up from $1.95 billion a year ago.

Analysts had estimated $2.06 billion of revenue and 57 cents per share of adjusted earnings, according to financial markets data firm Refinitiv.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Ride-hailing company Kater ready to launch in B.C. as soon as rules permit
Next story
B.C. raising highway maintenance standards for winter driving

Just Posted

Foul play ‘may be factor’ in disappearance of Surrey men

RCMP search rural property near Spences Bridge for pair last seen July 17

Surrey crime drops by two per cent in second quarter

The number of crimes reported by the RCMP fell by two per cent, to 11,057 offences from 11,322

Wrongful arrest lawsuit against VPD in manhunt for Surrey cop shooting suspect

Vancouver man says police mistook him for suspect in shooting of Transit cop at Scott Road SkyTrain Station

UPDATE: Victim named in fatal drive-thru shooting in South Surrey

Police say suspects initially fled from the scene

Guilty plea entered in human smuggling case at South Surrey border crossing

Counts still outstanding in connection with Peace Arch Park operation

‘Not criminally responsible’ ruling possible for man accused of killing B.C. cop

If Oscar Arfmann is convicted, lawyers will make submissions on his mental state

Ontario police investigate possible sightings of northern B.C. murder suspects

Bryer Schmegelsky and Kam McLeod remain at large after being named murder suspects on July 23

Officials work with B.C. prison on communication after inmate escape

Residents near William Head prison concerned about time between escape and public alert

Thieves blare death metal, do laundry after breaking into B.C. couple’s Airbnb

They didn’t leave the Edmonton suite before writing a note to the visiting Vancouver Island couple

B.C. Liberal MLA leaves caucus as donation examined

Kelowna’s Ben Stewart ‘confident there is no wrongdoing’

Man in Deadpool mask steals drink and toy from B.C. gas station

Kelowna K9 unit responds to incident, suspect at large

Metro Vancouver home sales edge higher in July, prices still falling

Sales of apartments jumped 15.2 per cent

89-year-old machete attack victim continues to recover in Vancouver Island hospital

Bob Plumb likely to lose sight in his left eye after assault in Courtenay

Bear spray, bullets among hazards that have caused fires at B.C. recycling depots

Recycling BC says that hazardous materials mixed in with paper, plastics are dangerous to workers

Most Read