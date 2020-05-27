Safe business practices, rent relief dual focus of Chamber’s next virtual town hall

The South Surrey & White Rock Chamber of Commerce is set to offer another virtual town hall on Friday, May 29. (stock image)

The South Surrey & White Rock Chamber of Commerce is getting set to host another virtual COVID-19 Community Town Hall this week.

It will take place on Friday, May 29, from 10 a.m. to noon, as part of a series of biweekly sessions the chamber has organized since the end of March and will continue to offer into June.

Issues to be addressed are:

1) Safe business practices for restaurants, salons, gyms, and fitness studios. A WorkSafeBC representative will give a presentation and answer questions.

2) Rent relief – with the online portal now open for the Canada Emergency Commercial Rent Assistance program, there still remains a number of questions and concerns from both landlords and tenants, which will be addressed.

Elected representatives from all three levels of government for South Surrey and White Rock will participate in the call, including:

• MP Kerry-Lynne Findlay, South Surrey-White Rock

• MLA Tracy Redies, Surrey-White Rock

• MLA Stephanie Cadieux, Surrey South

• Coun. Scott Kristjanson, City of White Rock

• Coun. Linda Annis, City of Surrey

• Coun. Allison Patton, City of Surrey

“It is more critical than ever to create opportunities to share information and have questions answered for the community during the early stages of re-opening for businesses,” said Ritu Khanna, executive director of the South Surrey & White Rock Chamber of Commerce.

“It’s also important that we be patient with one another and with businesses as they try and navigate how to continue operations while keeping their staff and clients safe. Going forward, the information that our panel of elected officials and guest presenters will be able to provide will be of great importance to the success of our community in slowly getting into a rhythm of a new normal.”

The Chamber’s town hall sessions are free and open to everyone. A Zoom link will be sent to registered participants for each session. More information and the registration link can be found on the Chamber’s COVID-19 resource page at www.sswrchamber.ca/COVID-19.

This Town Hall event series is one of a number of initiatives that the Chamber has instigated to support local businesses during the COVID-19 crisis, including the the Support Local Business Listing Directory, virtual networking sessions called Chamber Chats and a meal program to support restaurants and hospital staff at the Peace Arch Hospital.

For details and other resources available to the community, contact the Chamber or visit www.sswrchamber.ca/COVID-19.

BusinessCoronavirus