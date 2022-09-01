A general view of the Ryerson University campus in Toronto, is seen on Thursday, January 17, 2019. Researchers with RBC are calling for an urgent reset of Canada’s immigration process to keep talented international students in country to fill key labour shortages.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

A general view of the Ryerson University campus in Toronto, is seen on Thursday, January 17, 2019. Researchers with RBC are calling for an urgent reset of Canada’s immigration process to keep talented international students in country to fill key labour shortages.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

Rules need change to keep international students in Canada and fill labour gaps: RBC

Study finds complicated system may be turning qualified and much-needed workers away

Researchers with RBC are calling for an urgent reset of Canada’s immigration process to keep talented international students in the country to fill key labour shortages.

The path from becoming an international student to a permanent resident in Canada is not a straight line, lead researcher Ben Richardson and editor Yadullah Hussain said in a new paper for RBC Thought Leadership.

“Once they finish school, thousands of international students find themselves lost in this labyrinth that is the road to permanent residency,” the authors explained.

The daunting task of navigating the complicated system may be turning qualified and much-needed workers away.

“Trouble in navigating a complex system adds to student stress and could deter many students from pursuing their Canadian dream,” the researchers wrote.

According to a separate RBC Economics report, businesses posted almost 70 per cent more job openings in Canada as of June 2022, compared to pre-pandemic. But these firms were competing for 13 per cent fewer unemployed workers than were available in February 2020.

Richardson and Hussain argue health-care worker shortages in particular are a wake-up call for Canada to be more strategic in expanding and retaining its international student pool.

The pair laid out seven recommendations to hold on to Canadian-educated students from abroad while filling jobs in key industries like STEM, health care and green trades.

One of the issues, they said, is that study permit holders are limited to only 20 hours of off-campus work per week to protect the immigration system from potential abuse.

Given the tight labour markets, the researchers argue there is a case to allow international students to accumulate more Canadian work experience in their field of study.

They say a lack of work experience is a key barrier to students finding a job after they graduate, which also puts them at a disadvantage when it comes to getting permanent residency.

They also suggest the government should provide guidance on targeted work-study programs that more closely align with the skills needed by provincial governments and employers.

—Laura Osman, The Canadian Press

RELATED: Feds extend post-grad work permits for 50,000 students — but advocates say it’s not enough

RELATED: Pilot project aims to fill labour gaps in Vernon with skilled foreign workers

labour marketstudents

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Otter Co-op purchases 25 more retail fuel locations

Just Posted

Surrey’s Shelley Araki, left, is presented with a cheque for $1.1 Million by BCLC Acting Director of Operations Tom Maryschak, centre, and Michael Worth, the general manager at Elements Casino, in Surrey on Thursday (Sept. 1). (Photo: Anna Burns)
‘A dream come true:’ Surrey woman wins $1.1 million playing slots at Cloverdale casino

The city of White Rock gathered for a walk around East Beach on Overdose Awareness Day. (Photo courtesy of Christy Fox)
White Rock remembers lives lost to drug crisis on International Day of Overdose Awareness

The 14100-block of 61 Avenue in Surrey, as seen on Google Maps.
Surrey man, 40, dead after ‘isolated incident between two neighbours’ in Newton, IHIT says

Pictured is the area of Crescent Beach a man was drowning in outside of patrol-hours and had to be saved by an off-duty lifeguard. (CBLG Handout photo)
Off-duty lifeguard credited with saving life of drowning man at Crescent Beach