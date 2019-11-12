Realtor blanket drive to aid South Surrey and White Rock organizations

The annual Realtors Care Blanket Drive is set to return next week, helping those in need as the weather gets colder.

The blanket drive – which is now in its 25th year – collects warm clothing, blankets and toiletries across the region. Locally, donations are specifically requested for the Atira Women’s Resource Society, Avalon Recovery Society, Bill Reid Place and the Extreme Weather Shelter at Peninsula United Church.

The campaign begins Nov. 18.

For Atira, requests are being made for women’s clothing, especially warm jackets and sweaters, as well as clothing for teens (male and female) as well as gently used or new blankets and sheets.

Women’s clothing is requested for Avalon, while Bill Reid Place is in need of men’s and women’s clothing, as well as toiletries.

The extreme-weather shelter, meanwhile, is in need of new underwear – both men and women’s – as well as warm socks, gloves, toques, jackets and men’s hiking or heavy-duty work boots.

There are seven drop-off locations on the Semiahmoo Peninsula: Caldwell Banker Marquise Realty (103 3088 Croydon Dr.); HomeLife Benchmark (1 1920 152 St.); Hugh & McKinnon Realty (14007 North Bluff Rd.); MacDonald Realty (100-2429 152 St.); Royal LePage Northstar (118-15272 Croydon Dr.); Re/Max Colonial Pacific Realty (15414 24 Ave.); and Sutton Group-West Coast (15595 24 Ave.).

There are 12 other locations throughout Surrey, including six in Newton. For a full list, visit the Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver’s website (www.rebgv.org).



editorial@peacearchnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter