Project Enterprise participants at Sullivan Heights Secondary School. (submitted photo: Surrey Board of Trade)

Project Enterprise participants at Sullivan Heights Secondary School. (submitted photo: Surrey Board of Trade)

Project Enterprise goes online with goal of giving Surrey students ‘entrepreneurial mindset’

Teachers of students in Grades 9 to 12 encourged to get involved in the SBOT program

Surrey Board of Trade’s youth entrepreneurship program will be more hands-online than hands-on during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Project Enterprise challenges secondary school students to develop social enterprises and discover their ability to be change-makers.

The fourth edition of the program will put added emphasis on ideation and mentorship “by further engaging the support of local business and philanthropic leaders.” In contrast to previous years, it will be conducted in a virtual setting.

SBOT encourages teachers of students in Grades 9 to 12 to get involved in the program by calling 604-538-0832, or email projectenterprisesurrey@gmail.com.

“Project Enterprise is easy to implement in the classroom,” says Tiffany Gallaher, program co-ordinator. “The program aligns with curriculum outcomes for different subjects and can be customized to meet specific teaching goals.”

According to Gallaher, teachers who have previously participated in the program say that applying business and financial concepts in a meaningful real-world context has empowered their students to take ownership of their learning and increased their confidence.

Prioritizing “People, Planet and Profits,” the program debuted at the three Surrey secondary schools of Frank Hurt, Princess Margaret and Sullivan Heights Secondary, and concluded with a “Dragon’s Den”-style pitch and judging event last June. Close to 350 students in 15 Surrey classrooms were involved last year, as part of an agreement between Surrey Board of Trade and Surrey Schools.

At Frank Hurt, Jason Southwell’s Grade 9/10 class participated in Project Enterprise last year.

Many of the presentations centered on what the students had learned and how they could build on their experience. In fact, a key message was the importance of treating failures as learning opportunities. One group described a “fail” as the “first attempt in learning” and went on to explain how they used a mistake to shift gears and make changes to their sales approach. They felt their enterprise was far more successful as a result.

Southwell said the program brought life to the material that he was covering in the classroom.

“Having the opportunity to apply concepts in a real-world context was very beneficial for our class. The students got to try things out and experiment with new ideas,” Southwell said. “After launching their social enterprises, we were able to have meaningful discussions about what worked and what didn’t.”

The Coast Capital Savings-sponsored program “encourages youth to think outside the box and re-imagine business success as a triple bottom line of people, the planet and profits,” says a SBOT news release. “Its socially conscious focus promotes community awareness while its real-world approach helps students develop an entrepreneurial mindset that is needed in a highly competitive marketplace.”

Helping young people develop an entrepreneurial mindset is a priority for the Surrey Board of Trade, says Anita Huberman, the organization’s CEO. “One of the greatest benefits of this initiative is the opportunity for students to connect with and be supported by our business members.”

To learn more about SBOT’s Youth Entrepreneurship Program, email Huberman at anita@businessinsurrey.com.


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Entrepreneurs

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Law to shield businesses that spread COVID-19 could benefit insurers, limit consumers

Just Posted

Police investigating multiple stabbing at a Newton townhouse on Tuesday night. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)
Man charged with murder, aggravated assault in Newton townhouse stabbings

Harpreet Singh is to appear in Surrey provincial court on Oct. 29

Matthew Campbell, director of the Fraser Valley Regional Food Bank, stands amongst a large amount of non-perishable food and household items being stored inside the Pacific Community Church. This year’s ‘Halloween For Hunger’ food drive, put on by students at Clayton Heights, will go to benefit the Fraser Valley Regional Food Bank. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Clayton Heights Secondary kicks off annual ‘Halloween for Hunger’ event

Students to collect much-needed items for food bank

White Rock RCMP Staff Sgt. Kale Pauls has released a report on mental health and policing in the city. (File photos)
Bill Fraser Health for excessive mental-health-related police time at White Rock hospital: top cop

‘Suggestion’ included in nine-page review calling for ‘robust’ support for healthcare-led response

Left, Rowena Leivo early on in her volunteer career with the South Surrey/White Rock Food Bank. Right, Leivo in the food bank Tuesday. (Contributed photos)
After 34 years, ‘The Boss’ retires from South Surrey Food Bank volunteer gig

Rowena Leivo, 90, spent a third of her life volunteering at the food bank

Ali Watson in Arts Club Theatre Company’s production of “No Child…,” which plays until Nov. 8. (photo: Moonrider Productions)
Viewers of Arts Club’s streaming plays support Surrey Civic Theatres

Company’s ‘bubble method’ of theatre production means just 50 in-person tickets for each performance

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry presents modelling of COVID-19 spread in B.C., March 25, 2020. (B.C. government photo)
B.C. sets another COVID-19 record with 203 new cases

up to 1,766 active cases in B.C., two more deaths

Don’t forget to vote. The election will take place on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020. (Katya Slepian/Black Press Media)
Early turnout breaks records as more than a million people vote ahead of B.C. election

B.C. election will take place on Oct. 24

Jordan Naterer, an electrical engineer from Vancouver, was last seen Saturday Oct. 10. (Facebook photo)
Search efforts to resume for missing Manning Park hiker; Trudeau speaks on case

PM says he’ll do what he can to ‘nudge’ efforts to find Jordan Naterer, yet has little leverage locally

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Smartphone showing various applications to social media services and Google. (Pixabay photo)
National media calling for level playing field with Google, Facebook

In Canada, Google and Facebook control 80 per cent of all online advertising revenues

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Swimco announced recently it is shutting all of its stores in Canada, including in Langley. (Swimco website)
Canadian-owned swimsuit chain bankrupt

Swimco had been in creditor protection for several months

École de L’Anse-au-sable. (Google Maps)
B.C. records first COVID-19 outbreak at school, six weeks after students return to class

Three cases of the virus have been identified at École de L’Anse-au-sable

Green Party leader Sonia Furstenau is seen as she leaves media event during a campaign stop in West Vancouver, B.C., Tuesday, October 20, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. Green leader hopes voters see value in minority government

The Greens received nearly 17 per cent of the popular vote in 2017 yet received just three seats

Most Read