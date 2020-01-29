Michael van Hemmen, head of Western Canada for Uber, addresses the media during a news conference in Vancouver B.C, Wednesday, January, 29, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Premier says McCallum is ‘destabilizing’ ride-hailing industry

John Horgan says the Surrey mayor should listen to residents who want competition in Uber and Lyft

Premier John Horgan accused Surrey’s mayor on Wednesday of putting up unnecessary roadblocks in his city as ride-hailing in Metro Vancouver gets off to a contentious start.

Horgan, who faced intense pressure last year to speed up the ride-hailing approval process, said competition brings challenges but the government developed a regulatory framework to ensure a level playing field.

“When new competition comes in, you want to make sure you’re protecting the existing industry, but not protecting it from competition,” the premier said at a news conference in Prince George. “This is a free market economy. People understand that.”

He said the independent Passenger Transportation Board balanced the interests of the public and taxi industry before approving licences last week to Uber and Lyft.

“The way forward for Surrey and for Mr. [Doug] McCallum is to listen to the citizens in his community who want to see competition, not to destabilize and put people out of business but to provide a range of options for the travelling public.”

McCallum has said he will not support ride-hailing until he is convinced a fair playing field is established. He could not be reached for comment Wednesday.

Uber has filed an injunction application in B.C. Supreme Court to prevent Surrey from issuing fines to its drivers.

Transportation Minister Claire Trevena said she preferred not to comment on a matter that is before the courts, but the government spent two years developing legislation and regulations in advance of ride-hailing licences being approved by the independent board.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
John Horgan calls for end to ‘high-grading’ B.C. forests
Next story
B.C. provides $175M in reconciliation pact with Carrier Sekani

Just Posted

Locke calls for ‘warming centre’ for North Surrey

She made a notice of motion on Monday that city staff start work on this

Premier says McCallum is ‘destabilizing’ ride-hailing industry

John Horgan says the Surrey mayor should listen to residents who want competition in Uber and Lyft

‘Empowerment ambassadors’ bring Cheesecake Burlesque Revue to Surrey

Champagne Sparkles and others with Victoria-based troupe have toured the world since 2006

North Delta man now living in White Rock convicted of possessing child porn

Frederick James Bugden, 57, was sentenced to six months in jail, two years probation

Annis calls for staff report to address Surrey rental housing ‘crisis’

Councillor wants to know what other cities are doing to tackle similar problems

VIDEO: Chinese Canadians warn against a repeat of the racism they faced during SARS

The new form of coronavirus has sickened nearly 6,000 people and killed 132 in China

Canada captain Christine Sinclair breaks world scoring record with goal No. 185

The 36-year-old from Burnaby, B.C., was playing in her 290th career game for Canada

Feds preparing plane to fly Canadians out of Wuhan, once China gives OK

160 Canadians have asked for help to leave province at centre of coronavirus outbreak

B.C. introduces new complaint process in bid to increase trust in ICBC

David Eby says a lot of British Columbians just don’t trust the auto insurer

John Horgan calls for end to ‘high-grading’ B.C. forests

Premier speaks to resource industry forum in Prince George

PHOTOS: Truck outside Victoria gets partially stuck in sinkhole

Municipal crews have since repaired water main and patched up hole

60% of Canadian workers would take a pay cut for better mental health support: survey

Survey found 77% of workers would leave for better wellness initiatives

Runaway rail car reported on same B.C. train line as fatal 2019 derailment

CP Rail confirmed the incident happened on Jan. 14.

Fraser Valley homeless advocate killed by RCMP leaves behind complicated legacy

Barry Shantz was shot by Lytton police officers after six-hour standoff on Jan. 13

Most Read