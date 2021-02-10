Preliminary approval for cannabis store on White Rock waterfront

Further public input and referral to LCRB needed for proposal to go forward

White Rock council has given preliminary approval to a bylaw amendment to permit a cannabis retail store proposed for the former Giraffe restaurant site at 15053 Marine Dr.

The proposal for the Seed & Stone store – originally announced in November and discussed in a digital public information meeting in early December – came before the city’s land use and planning committee and regular meeting of council on Monday (Feb. 8).

Council gave first and second readings to the amendment, with Coun. Scott Kristjanson casting the sole opposition vote.

If approved, the zoning bylaw amendment would provide a temporary use permit for the site, while the city would refer the proposal to the provincial Liquor and Cannabis Regulation Branch (LCRB) for a final ruling.

As part of this process, council approved staff recommendations for obtaining further public input through a combined public hearing and public meeting to gauge community impact of the store – to be advertised by a mail-out and through newspaper advertising.

Also among conditions for the proposal voted on by council was a change to hours of operation, following discussion in the earlier land use and planning committee meeting, with the city opting for 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. instead of 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Planning staff were also directed to make sure engineering requirements and issues are resolved, including approval for the encroachment of buildings and structures within the city’s road right-of-way and confirmation of an agreement for off-street loading of vehicles within 60 metres of the subject property.

The applicant would also have to confirm an RCMP review of design of the rear part of the property taking into account ‘crime prevention through environmental design’ principles.

The city also requires the applicant to limit customer access to the Marine Drive side of the building, and lease two parking spaces in the Montecito Parkade on Vidal Street.



