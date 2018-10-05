Pot producer Sun Pharm changes name to Zenabis

The move to create Zenabis Global Inc. is part of a reverse takeover

Medical marijuana producer Sun Pharm Investments Ltd. is moving to create Zenabis Global Inc., a publicly-traded company with growing operations in British Columbia, New Brunswick, and eventually in Nova Scotia.

RELATED: Marijuana roll out will be challenging, new territory for everyone: Horgan

The privately-held cannabis company is merging with a subsidiary of propagated agricultural plants supplier Bevo Agro Inc. via reverse takeover, in which a smaller firm takes over a public company.

Bevo is currently listed on the TSX Venture exchange and after the transaction and amalgamation, the company will change its name to Zenabis, taking after one of Sun Pharm’s cannabis brands.

Sun Pharm says it currently has two licensed production facilities in British Columbia and New Brunswick, with a third due to come online shortly in Nova Scotia, together, encompassing more than 61,000 square metres of growing space.

RELATED: B.C. business makes a mint on cannabis extraction equipment

After the transaction is complete, the companies say Bevo’s greenhouse facilities in Langley are intended to be expanded and retrofitted.

On completion of planned expansions, the companies say the combined entity will have more than 320,000 square metres of indoor and greenhouse space across the three provinces.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. business makes a mint on cannabis extraction equipment

Just Posted

Surrey Police Officer of the Year Award winners announced

Annual awards given to RCMP members, as well as auxiliary, civilian employees and volunteers

Former Cloverdale church elder charged with sexual assault

Brian Batke, 72, charged with one count of sexual assault, one count sexual exploitation

Surrey-North Delta Meals on Wheels loses annual funding grant

Registered charity delivers to about 100 clients in Surrey, North Delta

Advocacy, funding key concerns for Delta’s trustee candidates

The all-candidates meeting saw 14 potential trustees answer questions on equity, support and money

South Surrey focus for mayoral hopefuls

All-candidates debate addresses transportation, affordable housing, First Nations and cannabis

Cloverdale grandma, 96, proves ‘A Mother’s Love’ knows no age limit

Hazel Amos’ team will take on the Inside Ride to raise money for children with cancer

Premier acknowledges homeless issue ‘a serious challenge’

“There are camps and communities like Maple Ridge, Nanaimo, Vancouver, are more recently Langford”

Young Lower Mainland man dies playing recreational hockey

Noah Truslen, 22, passed away early Thursday.

Kavanaugh nomination clears procedural hurdle

The U.S. Senate expected to have final vote on Brett Kavanaugh over the weekend

Nobel Peace Prize honours the fight against sexual violence

The Nobel Peace Prize on Friday was awarded to a Congolese doctor and an Iraqi woman

Body of 19-year-old woman found in B.C. home

One man is in custody following the death of a woman in Richmond

Pot producer Sun Pharm changes name to Zenabis

The move to create Zenabis Global Inc. is part of a reverse takeover

B.C. business makes a mint on cannabis extraction equipment

Vitalis Extraction Technology first in Canada cannabis industry to earn ASME certification

Killer Paul Bernardo set for weapon trial; accused of having ‘shank’

Bernardo was convicted in 1995 of the first-degree murders of two teen girls

Most Read