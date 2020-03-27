Whether you are a job seeker, career changer, student, or lifelong learner, we encourage you to join us to meet with exhibitors, learn more about their organization, the positions they have available, and how you can engage with their team. (Black Press Media)

‘Possibilities are endless’ at Black Press digital career fair

Black Press Digital Career and Education Fair begins April 4

A two-week Black Press Media digital career fair begins next week and the province’s top employers are hiring.

The fair is an opportunity for job seekers to consider all options whether it be a post secondary education or a job change, explained Jennifer Wood, an organizer of the fair.

“Employers are ready to hire, and they find it a valuable experience to digitally have the chance to meet potential employees who would be a great fit for their company,” she said.

Whether you’re looking to switch careers or simply take on something new, the Black Press Digital Career and Education Fair starting April 4 can help you take that next step.

“The possibilities are endless,” Wood noted.

The career fair will host representatives from post-secondary institutions such as Sprott Shaw College, Kwantlen Polytechnic University and Think Tank Training Centre as well as businesses of all sizes such as BC Corrections, Milieu, Agri-Trans Services and the Nurse Next Door to name a few.

“We have many returning vendors such s BC Corrections, Agri-Trans Services, Milieu, Vancouver Police Department and more that find great success in previous events,” Wood said.

“It allows them to connect with qualified candidates and hire for there growing needs right at there fingertips,” she added.

Those who go online will have the opportunity to either apply directly with employers or to inquire about programs at post secondary education institutes.

Applicants are recommended to prepare a resume so they can post it and get hired, Wood said.

Visit LocalWork.ca and the Black Press Career and Education Fairs on Facebook, @blackpresscareerfair for all your career and employment needs. Click on a company’s listed web link to apply to available opportunities.

The upcoming Black Press Digital Career and Education Fair is free and open to the public. The event will run online from April 4 to 18.

@BlackPressMedia
webeditor@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
UPDATED: London Drugs offers exclusive hours for healthcare workers, helps sell Girl Guide cookies

Just Posted

Two workers at seniors’ homes in Surrey, Langley diagnosed with COVID-19

One is a staff member at Elim Village-The Harrison, at 9025 160th St., and the other is a health worker supporting and Chartwell Independent Living at Langley Gardens

BREAKING: Two Fraser Health care home workers confirmed to have COVID-19

Health authority has a team at a Langley and a Surrey seniors facilities informing staff, residents

‘Possibilities are endless’ at Black Press digital career fair

Black Press Digital Career and Education Fair begins April 4

Surrey Mounties increasing patrols around businesses closed because of pandemic

This is city wide, in an effort to discourage would-be burglars

B.C. COVID-19 contact restrictions working, Dr. Bonnie Henry says

’Not out of the woods yet’ as next two weeks are critical

Trudeau announces 75% wage subsidy for small businesses amid COVID-19

This is up from the previously announced 10 per cent wage subsidy

COVID-19: Here are the measures being taken at B.C. care homes

Only essential visits allowed to people in long-term care facilities across the province

Man arrested for ‘purposely coughing in someone’s face while feeling ill’: N.B. police

New Brunswick police urging people to call the non-compliance hotline instead

COVID-19: How to apply for employment insurance

You can receive up to 55 per cent of your earnings up to a maximum of $573 a week

BC Farmers Markets move to online platform amid COVID-19 concerns

The B.C. government is providing $55,000 to help cover fees associated with the online transition

COVID-19: Harbour Air suspends all scheduled flights

Charter services will continue on larger plane to allow for physical distancing

Bank of Canada cuts key interest rate target to 0.25%

Bank governor Stephen Poloz said the goal of the decision Friday is to restore market functioning

US has most COVID-19 virus infections in the world right now

Pandemic is accelerating in cities like New York, Chicago and Detroit

World COVID-19 update, 5:30 a.m.: British PM tests positive; US Surgeon General not satisfied

Comprehensive world coronavirus news round-up as of 5:30 a.m., Friday, March 27

Most Read