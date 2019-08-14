Pizza Hut raises funds for diabetes research

South Surrey location raised more than $1,600 during nine-week campaign

Pizza Hut raised more than $100,000 for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation through a recent nine-week campaign. (Contributed photo)

Pizza Hut’s South Surrey location was among those lauded by the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation recently, at the conclusion of the restaurant chain’s fundraising campaign for the Sun Life Walk to Cure Diabetes.

The nine-week campaign, which was held across B.C., raised a total of $104,912, and the South Surrey restaurant, located at 1738 152 St., raised $1,655.37 itself.

Throughout the campaign, funds were raised through Pizza Hut customers, managers and employees purchasing paper sneakers in restaurants and by participating in local fundraising events which led up to the Walk to Cure Diabetes last June.

“We are very proud of our restaurant teams and our customers overwhelming support for this very important cause” said Mike Cyr, president of PH Restaurants LP.

“Pizza Hut strongly believes in getting involved locally which is why it chose an organization like JDRF.”



