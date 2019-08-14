Pizza Hut raised more than $100,000 for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation through a recent nine-week campaign. (Contributed photo)

Pizza Hut raises funds for diabetes research

South Surrey location raised more than $1,600 during nine-week campaign

Pizza Hut’s South Surrey location was among those lauded by the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation recently, at the conclusion of the restaurant chain’s fundraising campaign for the Sun Life Walk to Cure Diabetes.

The nine-week campaign, which was held across B.C., raised a total of $104,912, and the South Surrey restaurant, located at 1738 152 St., raised $1,655.37 itself.

Throughout the campaign, funds were raised through Pizza Hut customers, managers and employees purchasing paper sneakers in restaurants and by participating in local fundraising events which led up to the Walk to Cure Diabetes last June.

“We are very proud of our restaurant teams and our customers overwhelming support for this very important cause” said Mike Cyr, president of PH Restaurants LP.

“Pizza Hut strongly believes in getting involved locally which is why it chose an organization like JDRF.”


editorial@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Lyft to launch ride-hailing in Lower Mainland before end of year

Just Posted

Double-decker buses rolling into Surrey, Delta and Richmond this fall

TransLink offering chance to see one of the buses at the PNE from Aug. 17 to Sept. 3

B.C. watchdog investigating after man shot by police near Surrey’s 135A Street

This is the second police-involved incident in 24 hours in Surrey

Businessman sues over tweets regarding his connection to Surrey mayor, policing plan

Bob Cheema claims Brian Young damaged his reputation with series of tweets alleging backroom dealings

Police watchdog called into Surrey after woman dies in balcony fall

IIO investigation to determine whether police actions or inactions are linked to the woman’s death

UPDATE: Surrey RCMP say missing 52-year-old Hispanic man found safe

John Martinez had gone missing on the morning of Aug 12, in the 13700-block of 96th Avenue

Dangerous pass caught on dash cam near Salmon Arm

The incident occurred Saturday morning

Trudeau broke conflict of interest law in SNC-Lavalin affair: watchdog

Ethics commissioner says PM improperly pressured former attorney general Jody Wilson-Raybould

Scammer posing as B.C. cop used husband’s phone number to trick wife

Police in Saanich on Vancouver Island say fraudsters are getting more brazen every day

18-year-old B.C. man gets probation for selling fentanyl to undercover cop

Lower Mainland gang sent teen to Greater Victoria to sell drugs and work off his debt

Social media posts about Langley teen who died could hamper investigation: RCMP

Posting details about the incident may ‘taint’ witness statements, Langley RCMP spokesperson says

Canadians warned to be cautious about travelling to Hong Kong amid unrest

Canadians in Hong Kong should contact the Canadian consulate there if they need help

PNE food legend ‘Hunky’ Bill Konyk has died just days before 2019 fair to open

Family-operated Hunky Bill’s business has spanned three generations

‘Aggressive’ emu on the loose on Vancouver Island now safe at nearby farm

Agitated animal eventually secured by officers after resisting arrest near Cowichan

VIDEO: Grandfather speaks out about teen who died after overdosing in B.C. skate park

‘They murdered him’

Most Read