PHOTOS: Sand art standing tall in South Surrey shopping centre

Sandcastle artist, Craig Mutch, works on his eight-foot-tall sandcastle. Located inside Semiahmoo Shopping Center, near Winners, the sculpture is to remain on display until Aug. 31, 2023. (Contributed photo)
The work of a well-known sand sculptor has brought a temporary beachy feel to Semiahmoo Shopping Centre.

Craig Mutch’s ‘Seaside Inside’ creation – featuring an eight-foot-tall sandcastle – is to remain a highlight at the 1701 152 St. mall through Aug. 31.

Construction of the castle began Aug. 10, and the finished work is “amazing,” shopping centre officials said Tuesday (Aug. 15).

Visitors are encouraged to share a selfie with the castle on social media using #semiseaside for a chance at a $100 gift card. A winner will be drawn after 5 p.m. on Aug. 31.


