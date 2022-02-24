PHOTOS: Family Day game draws 600 to South Surrey Arena

Close to 600 fans, young and old, turned out to the Feb. 20 Surrey Eagles game, hosted by the South Surrey & White Rock Chamber of Commerce. (Contributed photo) South Surrey & White Rock Chamber of Commerce executive director Ritu Khanna and Maureen Annable do a ceremonial puck drop at the Surrey Eagles Feb. 20, 2022 Family Day game. Close to 600 fans, young and old, turned out to South Surrey Arena for the afternoon event, which was hosted by the chamber. (Contributed photo) Close to 600 fans, young and old, turned out to the Feb. 20 Surrey Eagles game, hosted by the South Surrey & White Rock Chamber of Commerce. Chamber executive director Ritu Khanna and Maureen Annable pose with the team mascot. (Contributed photo) Close to 600 fans, young and old, turned out to the Feb. 20 Surrey Eagles game, hosted by the South Surrey & White Rock Chamber of Commerce. (Contributed photo) Close to 600 fans, young and old, turned out to the Feb. 20 Surrey Eagles game, hosted by the South Surrey & White Rock Chamber of Commerce. (Contributed photo)

An invitation to enjoy a free afternoon of fun and excitement at South Surrey Arena drew close to 600 people out for the Family Day affair.

Hosted by the South Surrey & White Rock Chamber of Commerce, more than 200 free tickets were offered to those who registered through the chamber to attend the Feb. 20 Surrey Eagles game – the first home game offering full-capacity seating following the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions.

Maureen Annable, the wife of Cliff Annable – the former Surrey Eagles owner who passed away in 2019 – joined chamber executive director Ritu Khanna for the ceremonial puck drop.

The game – in which the Birds beat the Coquitlam Express 3-0 – was part of the chamber’s ‘Let’s Get Local’ campaign, made possible by a grant received from the Government of Canada and the BC Chamber of Commerce, and featured many local businesses through giveaways and prizes, including baked treats from four local bakeries for the first 100 kids through the doors.

Family activitieshockeySurreyWhite Rock