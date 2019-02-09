PetSmart mascot Chance with Milo, a Labrador retriever, and Emma Beaudin from 103.5 QMFM during PetSmart’s grand opening on Saturday (Feb. 9) at the new location near Highway 10 and 152nd Street. (Photo: Lauren Collins)

PetSmart opens new Surrey location

Store has a ‘free range’ portion for cat adoption centre

People – and their four-legged family members – beared the cold winds Saturday morning (Feb. 9) to shop in PetSmart’s newest Surrey location.

PetSmart held the grand opening and ribbon cutting on Saturday at the new location, at 5713 152nd St. (near Highway 10 and 152nd Street). Cloverdale-Langley City MP John Aldag and Surrey-Panorama MLA Jinny Sims attended the event.

The event included free giveaways, such as T-shirts, pet toys and coupons. The first 50 shoppers also received a “mystery” gift card that had a potential value between $5 and $50.

Delmar Kyllo, the regional director of PetSmart Canada, said the 14,923-sq.ft. location is the “latest concept” for the stores and includes a new design for the pet salon and grooming services as well as the adoption centre.

“(The adoption centre has) got a free range portion to it, so that allows customers and potential adopters to interact with the cats in a more natural environment,” Kyllo said.

PetSmart, he said, has a rescue partner, Embrace a Discarded Animal Society.

Kyllo said while dogs aren’t kept at the store, Embrace will do dog adoption events some weekends at PetSmart locations.

PetSmart’s adoption centres, according to a news release about the grand opening, “have helped find homes for 8 million pets since 1994.”


Vana, a rescue cat, at the new PetSmart near Highway 10 and 152nd street during the grand opening on Saturday (Feb. 9). (Photo: Lauren Collins)

Most Read