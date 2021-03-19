Peace Arch News nominated for trio of excellence awards

The Peace Arch News is a finalist in three categories in the 2021 B.C. and Yukon Community NewsMedia Association’s Ma Murray awards.
PAN is up for the general excellence award in its circulation class – a category it took top nods in last year –along with the Langley Advance-Times and the Morning Star (Vernon).
And PAN reporter Aaron Hinks is a finalist in two categories; as a writer, for his series of feature articles A parallel pandemic, and, as a photographer, for his picture Runners complete Boston Marathon in South Surrey.
PAN’s sister paper, the Surrey Now-Leader, is also a finalist for general excellence in its circulation class, competing against the North Shore News and the Tri-City News.
Winners are to be announced in a virtual online awards gala on April 29.