Peace Arch News nominated for trio of excellence awards

PAN a finalist in general excellence, while reporter Aaron Hinks in running for pair of accolades

PAN reporter Aaron Hinks’ September 2020 photo of Keith Parks, 60, crossing the finish line during the virtual Boston Marathon is in a finalist in the Sports Photo Award category. (Aaron Hinks photo)

The Peace Arch News is a finalist in three categories in the 2021 B.C. and Yukon Community NewsMedia Association’s Ma Murray awards.

PAN is up for the general excellence award in its circulation class – a category it took top nods in last year –along with the Langley Advance-Times and the Morning Star (Vernon).

And PAN reporter Aaron Hinks is a finalist in two categories; as a writer, for his series of feature articles A parallel pandemic, and, as a photographer, for his picture Runners complete Boston Marathon in South Surrey.

PAN’s sister paper, the Surrey Now-Leader, is also a finalist for general excellence in its circulation class, competing against the North Shore News and the Tri-City News.

Winners are to be announced in a virtual online awards gala on April 29.

AwardsSurreyWhite Rock