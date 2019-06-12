The groundbreaking event for Oceana PARC highrise, in April 2017. (File photo)

PARC to host career fair in White Rock Community Centre

Event set for June 15 & 19

Officials with Oceana PARC are hosting a two-day career fair this month, looking to fill more than 70 positions at its White Rock property, slated to open in September at Johnston Road and George Street.

READ MORE: White Rock seniors’ tower could be ready in 3 years: builder

The career fair is set for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 15 and 19, at the White Rock Community Centre (15154 Russell Ave.).

According to a news release, the management team will be on hand to answer questions and conduct on-site interviews. Positions in the 23-storey, 198-unit building range from front desk receptionist and housekeeper to dining room supervisor and fitness trainer.

To attend, RSVP by email to careers@parcliving.ca

Previous story
Vintage audio gear, special guests at Father’s Day event in Newton
Next story
B.C. lumber layoffs aim to stop falling wood products prices

Just Posted

Crown wants 16 to 18 years of parole ineligibility for South Surrey mother who killed daughter

Lisa Batstone was found guilty in March of second-degree murder of eight-year-old Teagan

Surrey welcomes new fire chief on July 1

Chief Len Garis has announced his retirement after more than two decade of service

Last push for donations for Cloverdale high school’s first-ever grad dinner

Organizers still $900 short for Friday dinner

Surrey RCMP reveal top-10 worst intersections for crashes

290 pedestrians were struck last year, 19 people were killed in traffic crashes, 20 were seriously injured

First 100 planks sold in White Rock Pier fundraiser

Friends of the Pier committee launched initiative earlier this spring

VIDEO: Jon Stewart lashes out at Congress over 9-11 victims fund

The comedian called out committee members who didn’t come to the hearing

Okanagan baby undergoes five hour surgery after dog attack

A GoFundMe account has been set up to assist the family

B.C. First Nation leaders to call for return of sacred burial grounds

Province and developer have yet to reach agreement to turn over Lightning Rock site in Abbotsford

Tuesday temperatures smash seven records across B.C.

Victoria weather smashes 120-year-old temperature record

Potential witnesses sought in Okanagan physiotherapist’s sexual assault case

Stephen Witvoet, a pysiotherapist in Vernon since 2005, is facing trial on two counts of sexual assault

Drunk on a plane, peeing in a vacation rental pool: Top no-nos for Canadian travellers

Expedia survey lays out the dos and don’ts of travelling

B.C. lumber layoffs aim to stop falling wood products prices

Production cut as North American stud price dips below $300

Ford recalls Explorers, F-150s for suspension and transmission issues

28,000 of the affected Explorers were sold in Canada

Hot weather brings risks of thunderstorms across B.C.’s Interior

Environment Canada says recent heat will be interrupted by a trough of low pressure

Most Read