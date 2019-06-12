PARC to host career fair in White Rock Community Centre

Officials with Oceana PARC are hosting a two-day career fair this month, looking to fill more than 70 positions at its White Rock property, slated to open in September at Johnston Road and George Street.
The career fair is set for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 15 and 19, at the White Rock Community Centre (15154 Russell Ave.).
According to a news release, the management team will be on hand to answer questions and conduct on-site interviews. Positions in the 23-storey, 198-unit building range from front desk receptionist and housekeeper to dining room supervisor and fitness trainer.
To attend, RSVP by email to careers@parcliving.ca