A cheque is presented at the conclusion of the Drive Pink campaign. (Contributed photo)

Pair of South Surrey auto-glass shops raise $9,000 for breast-cancer awareness

Drive Pink campaign held in October

A pair of South Surrey auto-glass companies raised thousands of dollars for the Canadian Cancer Society and breast-cancer awareness earlier this fall.

Throughout the month of October, Speedy Glass and Broco Glass took part in the Drive Pink campaign – along with nearly 60 other service centres across B.C. – and raised $4,500 for the cause through donations, a news release issued Dec. 9 stated.

That amount was matched by Trico, a windshield-wiper supplier, to bring the total to $9,000. The funds were delivered to the Canadian Cancer Society on Nov. 20, the release notes.

“In one way or another, we are all affected by breast cancer. For us, it is natural to contribute in any way we can to this cause that is close to our hearts,” said Fernando Pierri, director of operations for Belron, the parent company for both Speedy and Broco, as well as Apple Auto Glass.

“Every year, we take pride and joy to contribute our own way to the breast cancer research, services, screening education and awareness work. This year, even though the campaign was held in a time of a pandemic, which is undoubtedly a more difficult time for many, we were happy to be able to surpass last year’s donation.”

Speedy Glass is located at 2498 King George Blvd. and Broco Glass is located at 2430 King George Blvd.


