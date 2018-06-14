Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development Navdeep Bains speaks to reporters on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Monday, June 4, 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang)

Ottawa orders probe into big telecom’s sales practices

Minister Navdeep Bains says he wants a public inquiry

The federal government has ordered a regulatory investigation in the sales practices of Canada’s largest telecommunications companies.

The minister for telecommunications, Navdeep Bains, says he wants a public inquiry that will hear from Canadians.

Bains is directing the Canadian Radio-telecommunications Commission to conduct the investigation.

READ MORE: Here’s how Canada’s national public alert system will work

CRTC chairman Ian Scott had previously declined calls for such an inquiry lodged earlier this year by two consumer advocacy groups.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
New York sues Trump over use of charitable foundation
Next story
UPDATED: Vancouver International Airport to get $9B expansion

Just Posted

‘Daddy bonus’ common in B.C. workplaces, study finds

UBC researchers say dads don’t have to be number one in the office to get a raise

‘Brenden’s Ride’ to roll from Cloverdale to Grouse Mountain on June 23

Charity event will raise money for Vancouver Adaptive Snow Sports this year

White Rock’s Hebb named commissioner of BC Hockey League

Longtime sports broadcasting executive to take over from retiring John Grisdale

Environmentalists express concerns for White Rock sandcastle bid

Friends of Semiahmoo Bay oppose ‘large-scale events’ at beach/intertidal zone

Hearing attracts 75 to Burnaby boardroom

Speakers divided over 145-lot project on U.S. border in Hazelmere

TV host Jillian Harris says B.C. cab refused to give her ride

The Love It or List It show host asks why B.C. still doesn’t have ridesharing

Extend sales tax to soft drinks, B.C. advisory group says

Tax fairness panel also suggests replacing homeowner grant

Why has bus traffic disappeared from one B.C. border crossing?

Number of buses crossing into the United States at Sumas down 80 per cent over last decade

Police and fire departments praise free 24/7 helpline

One year anniversary of bc211 arrival on Vancouver Island

B.C. woman finds used syringe in her returned stolen car

Syringes, bags of clothing, tools and other debris left behind by thieves who stole car

Whales hunting porpoises off Vancouver Island thrill tourists

Pod spotted hunting porpoises near Pender Island caught on video

B.C. public service union settlement first of many

Three-year deal with BCGEU includes 2% annual wage increases

MLA speaks to high-risk sex offender’s placement in B.C. neighbourhood

Liberal Laurie Throness says ‘His place of residence is difficult to defend’

Soccer camp in Surrey with Wolverhampton Wanderers academy coaches

‘Player ID’ sessions in Cloverdale this month co-hosted by new Soccer Stars academy

Most Read