Federal Conservative leader Erin O’Toole speaks during a virtual South Surrey & White Rock Chamber of Commerce town hall on Saturday, March 6, 2021.

Federal Conservative leader Erin O’Toole speaks during a virtual South Surrey & White Rock Chamber of Commerce town hall on Saturday, March 6, 2021.

O’Toole says South Surrey, White Rock face ‘acute’ challenges during pandemic

Federal Conservative leader speaks at local chamber town hall

Federal Conservative leader Erin O’Toole says the South Surrey and White Rock areas have had “acute” challenges, especially the small- and medium-businesses.

“Many local and small businesses have been hit, particularly hard. They’ve lost jobs, they have uncertainty, they’ve been looking for programs that have been too slow from the federal government,” said O’Toole during a South Surrey & White Rock Chamber of Commerce town hall on Saturday (March 6).

“And many small businesses have closed their doors … including well-known and beloved businesses like Penguin Meats and Dolce Gelato on White Rock beach. These are family-owned initiatives and when a business closes, there’s a family struggling behind that.”

RELATED: Iconic White Rock store to close after corporate decision, July 21, 2020

RELATED: Popular White Rock gelato shop to close after 25% rent increase, June 9, 2020

He added tourism, as a specific sector, has been “acutely” hit.

When it comes to tourism and safely reopening borders, O’Toole said “we need these tools to be able to reopen safely, as quickly as possible.”

“This border piece that comes up every other day when I’m doing this and this is why I’m really disappointed with the failure on rapid screening and rapid testing,” he noted. “This is a federal area of responsibility for the border, for airports, for ports.”

O’Toole said “literally all our G7 and developed countries” had access to rapid tests “six months before Canada and there was a deployment in large numbers.”

“They’re a tool that can be used particularly for border travel, for large confined workplaces,” he explained. “It gives you information on who to isolate, who is a potential risk and to isolate exposures.”

He added it’s “frustrating to see us lagging” when it comes to the vaccine rollout.

O’Toole said it’s “tough to watch as just across the border” in Washington State, there has been a “steady stream” of vaccination.

He pointed to the need for domestic capacity and supply of vaccines.

The federal government, O’Toole said, is “two steps behind,” adding “that if we really had put a whole of government approach, I think we could have secured this at home.”

He said if you look at a chart of vaccine deployment, the leading countries have that domestic capacity.

“That was the big miss.”


lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter

Conservative Party of CanadaErin O'TooleSurreyWhite Rock

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
$16.9 million invested to improve worker safety, strengthen B.C.’s food supply chain

Just Posted

Federal Conservative leader Erin O’Toole speaks during a virtual South Surrey & White Rock Chamber of Commerce town hall on Saturday, March 6, 2021.
O’Toole says South Surrey, White Rock face ‘acute’ challenges during pandemic

Federal Conservative leader speaks at local chamber town hall

A CVS pharmacist prepares a COVID-19 vaccine at Village Green Retirement Campus in Federal Way on Jan. 26. (Photo: Olivia Sullivan/Sound Publishing)
COVID-19 vaccination bookings start Monday for some Surrey seniors

First up is seniors aged 90-plus, and Indigenous seniors, elders aged 65-plus

Labour Minister Harry Bains addressing Surrey Board of Trade digital meeting Friday. (Screen shot)
Labour Minister says Surrey businesses’ resilience through pandemic ‘impressive’

‘Surrey’s effort in bending the curve has been among the best,’ Harry Bains says

Volunteers from Semiahmoo Secondary joined with members of the Lower Mainland Green Team and the White Rock and South Surrey Naturalists Wednesday to remove invasive plants from White Rock’s Ruth Johnson Park. (Contributed photo)
Students, volunteers remove invasive plants from White Rock’s Ruth Johnson Park

Day-long project a collaboration between city, Lower Mainland Green Team

Special guests for the 2021 Shakti Awards featured on a poster for the event.
Surrey’s 21st Shakti Awards go online on International Women’s Day

Among speakers are past award recipients

The James C Richardson Pipe Band marches in a Remembrance Day parade on Nov. 11, 2019 in Chilliwack. Wednesday, March 10 is International Bagpipe Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of March 7 to 13

International Bagpipe Day, Wash Your Nose Day and Kidney Day are all coming up this week

Hockey hall-of-fame legend Wayne Gretzky, right, watches the casket of his father, Walter Gretzky, as it is carried from the church during a funeral service in Brantford, Ont., Saturday, March 6, 2021. HE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Walter Gretzky remembered as a man with a ‘heart of gold’ at funeral

The famous hockey father died Thursday at age 82 after battling Parkinson’s disease

The family of injured Willoughby resident Ronald Gerald Jesso is hoping someone saw something that will help solve the mystery of how he came to be so badly hurt on the morning of Feb. 22. Jesso is still in hospital. (Jesso family/Special to Langley Advance Times)
An appeal to help solve the mystery of an injured Langley man

Family of Ronald Gerald Jesso asks witnesses to come forward

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Donald Alan Sweet was once an all star CFL kicker who played for the Montreal Alouettes and Montreal Concordes over a 13-year career. Photo courtesy of Mission RCMP.
Retired B.C. teacher and star CFL kicker charged for assault, sexual crimes against former students

Donald Sweet taught in Mission School District for 10 years, investigators seek further witnesses

Highway 14 (Sooke Road) is closed between Impala Road and Humpback Road after one man was shot dead Friday night. (Black Press Media file photo)
One man shot dead on Vancouver Island in possible ‘targeted incident’

Highway 14 closed in Metchosin, detour made available early Saturday

B.C. RCMP Lower Mainland District officer, Asst. Commissioner Stephen Thatcher presents RCMP blankets to (from left) Chief James Hobart, Chief Maureen Chapman, Chief Derek Epp and Chief Mark Point. (RCMP)
Historic agreement significantly expands Indigenous role in Lower Mainland policing

Community Safety Agreement builds relationship of ‘trust, communication and prevention,’ says Chief

Personal protective equipment is seen in the COVID-19 intensive care unit at St. Paul’s hospital in downtown Vancouver. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
$16.9 million invested to improve worker safety, strengthen B.C.’s food supply chain

Money to be used for social distancing, personal protective equipment, cleaning, and air circulation

More than ever before, as pandemic conditions persist, the threat of data breaches and cyberattacks continues to grow, according to SFU professor Michael Parent. (Pixabay photo)
SFU expert unveils 5 ways the COVID-19 pandemic has forever changed cybersecurity

Recognizing these changes is the first in a series of steps to mitigate them once the pandemic ends, and before the next: Michael Parent

Most Read