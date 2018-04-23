The next Black Press Extreme Career & Education Fair is set for Thursday, April 26, at the Cloverdale Agriplex. (File)

Opportunities abound at Black Press Extreme Education and Career Fair

‘We contact companies that we know are either looking to hire’

If the B.C. Labour Market Outlook’s prediction of 917,000 total job openings between 2017 and 2027 proves correct, the province’s employment picture looks rosy.

With this in mind, companies looking to hire will flock to the Cloverdale Agriplex on Thursday, April 26 for the Black Press Extreme Education & Career Fair.

“A lot of the companies that are coming are going to be trades, warehousing, hospitality, health care, education,” said Brittney Prentice, Black Press News Media Group’s events marketing coordinator. “There’s a pretty good mix between small business, large corporations, non-profits, and post-secondary education.”

B.C.’s aging population will give young workers plenty of opportunity to get their foot in the employment door.

Roughly eight per cent of the province’s population is at retirement age, and the market outlook notes that 70 per cent of job openings over the next decade will be to replace workers leaving the labour force because of retirement, illness, or death.

The remaining 30 per cent will be new jobs created through economic growth, according to the report.

“We contact companies that we know are either looking to hire,” said Prentice, “and looking to get more exposure in the community that they’re in for marketing and branding purposes.”

The Black Press Extreme Education & Career Fair runs from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the agriplex, 17798 62 Ave.

