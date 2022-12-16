A real estate sign is pictured in Vancouver, B.C., Tuesday, June 12, 2018. A new report says Canada’s housing market is still firmly in correction mode, despite having slowed in recent months. THE CANADIAN PRESS Jonathan Hayward

A real estate sign is pictured in Vancouver, B.C., Tuesday, June 12, 2018. A new report says Canada’s housing market is still firmly in correction mode, despite having slowed in recent months. THE CANADIAN PRESS Jonathan Hayward

Ontario and British Columbia headed for a buyer’s market, RBC says

High interest rates will hold back shoppers in other parts of the country

A new report says high interest rates will continue to hold back homebuyers into the new year, except in Ontario and British Columbia.

The report by RBC says those purchasing real estate in Ontario and B.C. in 2023 will hold a stronger hand as conditions in these provinces continue to favour buyers as opposed to sellers.

Assistant Chief Economist for RBC Robert Hogue says real estate conditions look reasonably balanced nationwide with sales-to-new listings in “balanced territory,” but notes this is not the case across many markets in Ontario and B.C.

Sales in Vancouver, Victoria, the Fraser Valley, Toronto, Ottawa, Hamilton, London and Niagara are now seeing a ratio of sales to listings close to 0.40, which Hogue calls the threshold where buyers have more “sway on prices.”

Home sales and prices have fallen this year as rising interest rates have increased the cost of borrowing for Canadians.

The country’s big banks have raised their interest rates as the Bank of Canada has raised its key interest rate seven times since March in an effort to bring inflation under control.

RELATED: Canadian October home sales up from September, first monthly increase since February

home sales

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Watchdog group casts doubt on Amazon’s claims of reducing plastic

Just Posted

Arnold and Joanne De Jong were killed in their Abbotsford home in May 2022. (Submitted photo)
UPDATE: Three Surrey men charged in relation to killing of senior Abbotsford couple

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement advising of flurries in the forecast starting overnight Dec. 17, 2022. (News Bulletin file)
Wintry mix of weather coming this weekend for Lower Mainland, Fraser Valley

The Fraser Valley Heritage Rail Society hosted its annual Christmas train Dec. 10 and 11. More than 400 attended the two-day event. (Photo: Jason Sveinson)
Electric Express experience ‘surprised and delighted’ passengers

On Oct. 25, 2022, Canada Border Services Agency’s Metro Vancouver Marine Operations found and seized nearly 2,500 kilograms of opium concealed within 247 shipping pallets, marking the largest seizure of opium in CBSA’s history. (James Smith photo)
UPDATE: Lower Mainland opium seizure largest in Canada Border Service Agency’s history

Pop-up banner image