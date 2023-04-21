Once popular, Surrey’s Kalmar restaurant is dark and the doors are chained shut

‘The restaurant industry is hard,’ says Newton BIA’s Aguirre, who runs Old Surrey Restaurant

Outside the closed Kalmar restaurant in Newton on Thursday, April 20, 2023, at 8076 King George Blvd. (Photo: Tom Zillich)

The doors of Surrey’s Kalmar Restaurant are chained shut, the lights turned off, tables set but empty, and no sign of life inside.

The long-established eatery has closed, but it’s not clear exactly when, why or whether it’s permanent.

Kalmar was once a popular place to eat in Newton, in the 8000-block of King George Boulevard.

At around noon Thursday (April 20), a sign on the door said a Monday-morning men’s prayer breakfast has moved to Fresgo Inn, in Whalley.

Nearby, a man sat on the ground near a shopping cart full of stuff. “It’s been closed for about a week,” he said.

Open for breakfast and lunch only in recent times, Kalmar served pancakes, eggs, sandwiches, burgers, wraps and more.

“The restaurant industry is hard,” Newton BIA executive director Philip Aguirre, who operates Old Surrey Restaurant on 72 Avenue, wrote in a text message to the Now-Leader.

“A developer next door may have bought the property.”

• STORY/VIDEO from 2020: Surrey’s Fresgo Inn chef Walter Wolff keeps cooking comfort food after 40 years in business.

On Facebook Thursday, the “We Grew Up in Surrey So We Remember” page was flooded with memories of Kalmar after someone posted about the restaurant closure.

“That place was thee best under original owners John and Helen. It has NEVER been as good since then and I’m actually surprised it stayed open this long,” one person wrote.

“I went went a couple of times long time ago and never understood the hype,” another posted. “I’m not surprised at all it has closed its doors. Now if Fresgos closes I’ll be upset!”

Wrote another person: “So sad, my family basically grew up going to the Kalmar weekly, lot of memories — the old Kalmar too, beside Pay ‘N’ Save gas, good times.”

• READ ALSO THIS LETTER: I’ll never forget my first job at Surrey’s famous Fresgo Inn.



tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter Journalistic standards and guidelines

BusinessFood & DiningRestaurants