Nominations open for Delta Chamber’s Hats Off to Excellence Awards

Nominations close Sept. 18; awards gala details still to come

Nominations are now open for the Delta Chamber of Commerce’s 69th Annual Hats Off to Excellence Awards.

Since 1951, the Delta Chamber of Commerce has recognized the best and most outstanding citizens and businesspersons in private and public sector companies at its annual awards gala.

Honourees are chosen based on criteria including professional accomplishments, influence and business community involvement.

This year, awards will be handed out in the following categories:

Business of the Year: Recognizes a business that demonstrates an exceptional level of leadership; is regarded as a leader in its industry; demonstrates excellence in performance as evidenced by longevity, retention, financial growth and reputation; and demonstrates a positive social conscience by utilizing its resources to improve its community through events and initiatives, support of local not-for-profits and/or reducing its environmental impact.

Rising Star Business: Recognizes a business that has been operating for no more than two years or less than one year that has proven operational success and growth while maintaining a positive work environment and a strong community commitment.

Excellence in Industry or Manufacturing: Recognizes manufacturers who have demonstrated innovation in their use of new technologies (artificial intelligence, Blockchain, 3D printing, analytics, etc.), methods, materials or intellectual property to manufacture their products; remain competitive on a global scale and manufacture a significant portion of their products in Delta.

Environmental Leadership: Recognizes a business that has demonstrated a strong consideration of the environmental impact of their products, services or activities through their leadership in energy conservation and green business practices.

Excellence in Adaptation & Resiliency (updated for 2020, formerly Small/Medium/Large Business of the Year): Recognizes businesses that quickly adapted their business model, acted courageously, and/or effectively implemented new procedures to serve their customers as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, demonstrating significant leadership and resilience. This award is divided into three categories: small business (one to 10 employees), medium business (11 to 49 employees) and large business (50-plus employees).

Citizen of the Year: Recognizes an individual who has shown extraordinary leadership, dedication and service to Delta, and has made a positive and recognizable impact in Delta while serving as a source of inspiration, motivation and encouragement for others.

Nominations close on Friday, Sept. 18. Eligibility criteria and nomination forms can be found online at cognitoforms.com/DeltaChamberOfCommerce/NominationFormFor69thAnnualHatsOffToExcellenceAwards.

Winners will be announced on Thursday, Nov. 19 — event details to come.

For sponsorship inquiries, email events@deltachamber.ca.


