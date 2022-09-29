Nominations open for Delta Chamber’s 2022 Hats Off to Excellence Awards

Awards to be handed out in seven categories during gala on Nov. 18 at Tsawwassen Springs

Delta Chamber of Commerce executive director Jill McKnight (left) and board chair Yvonne Anderson on stage at the 70th Hats Off to Excellence Awards Gala on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021. (Delta Chamber of Commerce/Facebook photo)

Nominations are now open for the Delta Chamber of Commerce’s 71sts Annual Hats Off to Excellence Awards.

Since 1951, the Delta Chamber of Commerce has recognized outstanding community members and businesspersons in operating in Delta. The awards, presented in seven categories, acknowledge the outstanding contributions of the business community in Delta and the Tsawwassen First Nation, recognizing business and community leaders form a wide range of backgrounds. Nominations are open to all Delta and TFN businesses and may come from community members or as self-nominations by businesses themselves.

“Nominations from the community at large … [are] a significant value to this recognition as community members are often the ones [with] the personal experiences which exemplify the outstanding expertise and experience of our local businesses,” Jill McKnight, executive director of the Delta Chamber of Commerce, said in a press release.

“We encourage everyone to participate in nominating local businesses, even if you are not familiar with all elements of a business. Please share with us your experiences and help us celebrate the incredible talent we have here.”

Here are this year’s award categories:

• Rising Star Business: This award recognizes a newly-founded, independent business that is no more than three years old and no less than one year old that has demonstrated operational success and growth while maintaining a positive work environment and a strong community commitment.

• Small Business of the Year: This award recognizes a business with one to 10 employees that has reached strong and continuous business growth, established new technology or broken into a new market. The business should demonstrate a positive work environment, strong growth potential and a commitment to the community.

• Medium Business of the Year: This award recognizes a business with 11-49 employees that has reached strong and continuous business growth, established new technology or broken into a new market. The business should demonstrate a positive work environment, strong growth potential and a commitment to the community.

• Large Business of the Year: This award recognizes a business with 50 or more employees that has reached strong and continuous business growth, established new technology or broken into a new market. The business should demonstrate a positive work environment, strong growth potential and a commitment to the community.

• Community Impact Award: This award recognizes a not-for-profit organization or business that makes a significant impact in Delta and/or the Tsawwassen First Nation. This organization/business demonstrates excellence in social responsibility, reputation and a positive social conscience by utilizing its resources to improve the community through programming, events, initiatives, and/or support of — or collaboration with — local not-for-profits.

• Business of the Year: This award recognizes a business amongst all the nominees (rising star, small, medium and large business of the year) that has reached strong and continuous business growth, leadership in their industry, established new technologies or broken into a new market. This business demonstrates a positive work environment, strong growth potential and a commitment to the community while serving as inspiration and a role model to other businesses.

• Citizen of the Year: This award recognizes an individual who has shown extraordinary leadership, dedication and service to the community in multiple ways and capabilities. They have made a positive and recognizable impact while serving as a source of inspiration, motivation and encouragement for others.

Nominations will close on Sunday, Oct. 2 at 11:59 p.m., and the awards will be handed out at a gala event presented by the Port of Vancouver on Friday, Nov. 18 at Tsawwassen Springs.

For more information or to submit an nomination, visit deltachamber.ca.

