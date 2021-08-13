Nominations open for Delta Chamber’s 2021 Hats Off to Excellence Awards

Nominations are now open for the Delta Chamber of Commerce’s 70th Annual Hats Off to Excellence Awards.

Since 1951, the Delta Chamber of Commerce has recognized the best and most outstanding citizens and businesspersons in private and public sector companies at its annual awards gala. Honourees are chosen based on criteria including professional accomplishments, influence and business community involvement.

“Folks who’ve been in the business community for some time will fondly recall the years of celebration honouring Delta’s resolute business owners — people committed to the prosperity of fellow entrepreneurs and their families. The strength of this city comes from these labourers and leaders, and the Chamber’s Excellence Awards is Delta’s time-honoured tradition to commemorate these actions,” the Delta Chamber of Commerce said in a press release.

“This pandemic period has been a trial by fire for many businesses; it is times like these that a moment to acknowledge each other’s hardships is all the more necessary. (…) As busy as entrepreneurship is, taking a moment to nominate can be crucial credibility and publicity for many businesses and organizations, big or small, not to mention how important community validation is for business owners who have worked so hard to enrich our Delta.”

This year, awards will be handed out in the following categories:

• Citizen of the Year: Recognizes an individual who has shown extraordinary leadership, dedication and service to Delta, and has made a positive and recognizable impact in Delta while serving as a source of inspiration, motivation and encouragement for others.

• Community Impact: New for 2021, recognizes a not-for-profit organization or business that makes a significant impact in the community of Delta; demonstrates excellence in social responsibility and reputation; and demonstrates a positive social conscience by utilizing its resources to improve its community through programming, events and initiatives, and/or support of or collaboration with local not-for-profits.

• Rising Star Business: Recognizes a business that has been operating for no more than two years or less than one year that has proven operational success and growth while maintaining a positive work environment and a strong community commitment.

• Small Business of the Year: Recognizes a business with one to 10 employees that quickly adapted their business model, acted courageously, and/or effectively implemented new procedures to serve their customers as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. This recipient will have demonstrated significant leadership and resilience.

• Medium Business of the Year: Recognizes a business with 11 to 49 employees that quickly adapted their business model, acted courageously, and/or effectively implemented new procedures to serve their customers as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. This recipient will have demonstrated significant leadership and resilience.

• Large Business of the Year: Recognizes a business with 50+ employees that quickly adapted their business model, acted courageously, and/or effectively implemented new procedures to serve their customers as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. This recipient will have demonstrated significant leadership and resilience.

• “Above and Beyond” Apprentice of the Year: Sponsored by Industry Training Authority (ITA); Recognizes a registered ITA apprentice who has gone “above and beyond” during their apprenticeship. Examples of going above and beyond include: taking ownership of their apprenticeship journey and engaging with their employer to seek guidance and full scope of trade training, continuously looking for opportunities to upgrade or add to their skill set or knowledge, championing safety and anti-bullying in the workplace, engaging in trades networking groups, showing enthusiasm for trades via social media, participating in events to promote the trades, entering school trades and/or apprentice competitions, or engaging in general volunteer work. Nominees must be currently reporting hours and/or undertaking training at an ITA recognized training institution.

Nominations close on Saturday, Sept. 25. Eligibility criteria and nomination forms can be found online at business.deltachamber.ca/nominate.

Winners will be announced at the annual awards gala, which this year will return to an in-person celebration after having to move to a virtual format due to COVID-19 restrictions. This year’s gala is scheduled to take place on Friday, Nov. 19 at the Tsawwassen Springs Ballroom, with more details to come.



editor@northdeltareporter.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BusinessDelta