Nominations open for 2021 Surrey Women in Business Awards

Nominations are now open for the Surrey Board of Trade’s 2021 Surrey Women in Business Awards.

The awards are meant to “recognize the fabulous women leaders that are making Surrey an opportunity city,” according to a release from SBoT Wednesday (Dec. 16).

The award categories are:

• Entrepreneur (small business) for an owner or significant shareholder of any business with up to 20 employees

• Entrepreneur (large business) for an owner or significant shareholder of any business with 20 or more employees

• Corporate Leader who holds a senior/executive level position in a public or private-owned business.

• Professional who has a professional designation, i.e. accountant, notary, lawyer, engineer.

• Not-for-Profit Leader, who holds a paid position as CEO, Executive Director or senior manager.

• Emerging Leader to identify future leaders known for their innovative, meaningful contributions to the improvement of their profession and the efficiency of their workplace. Nominees in this category may hold entry to mid-level management positions.

• Social Trailblazer is a founder or leader of an organization, initiative, or project that makes a significant social, economic, or environmental impact by building progressive and sustainable solutions to a complex issue facing our local community.

To nominate someone, visit businessinsurrey.com/events/surrey-women-in-business-awards.

For more information, contact Rhona Doria at rhona@businessinsurrey.com or Anita Huberman, anita@businessinsurrey.com.

The 2020 awards were delayed by several months, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

