Billboard shows Coast Capital Savings’ new advertising. (submitted photo)

BANKING

New ‘We’re For Real’ campaign revealed by Surrey-based Coast Capital

‘Creative platform’ launch for the 600,000-member credit union

Surrey-headquartered Coast Capital has launched a new brand identity and slogan.

The “We’re For Real” campaign aims to showcase “the difference that everyday Canadians can expect when they choose to partner with a member-owned financial cooperative.”

Of note, the word “Savings” has been removed from Coast Capital’s new logo.

The new “creative platform,” designed by the Vancouver-based Cossette agency, supports a new five-year corporate strategy for the 600,000-member credit union.

“We’ve all been sold some pretty lofty dreams – exotic vacation, a holiday home, a luxury car – but what we’ve found is that the dreams of everyday Canadians are far more practical,” Andrew Rusk, Coast Capital’s vice-president of marketing, says in a news release.

“At Coast Capital, we believe dreams about saving more, getting out of debt, starting a business, or having a little left over at the end of the month, aren’t dreams — they’re achievable and should be within everyone’s reach. Being member owned, means we are committed to helping improve the lives of our members.”

The “fully-integrated” campaign includes 60-second and 15-second TV spots, radio, OOH (out-of-home), social and display ads, all running regionally in B.C.

Canada’s largest credit union by membership, Coast Capital headquarters are in a flagship building in Surrey, at 9900 King George Blvd.


Banking

