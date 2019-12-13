New vehicle-repair centre opens in South Surrey

A new collision-repair centre is open on the Semiahmoo Peninsula.

On Saturday (Dec. 7), 360 Collision Centres held a grand-opening event for its new South Surrey location, which is located just north of the Pacific Highway border crossing, Unit #108 358 175 A St.

According to a news release announcing the opening of the new location, 360 Collision Centres – which has been in business for seven years and has another location in Abbotsford – is billed as “the first place in Western Canada to offer… door to door service, which takes the stress out of an already stressful situation.”

The centre offers certified repairs and auto-glass replacement, the release notes.

In an effort to give back to the community, 360 Collision will also donate a percentage of your bill back to your school’s PAC.

For more, visit www.360collisioncentres.com