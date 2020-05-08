A South Surrey medical-equipment retailer and rental company is shifting to larger space. (File photo)

New site for South Surrey mobility-equipment business

HME Mobility & Accessibility shifting to larger space, but staying close

A South Surrey medical-equipment retailer and rental company has announced it is closing its doors – but only briefly, to accommodate a move to a new, larger facility.

According to a news release, HME Mobility & Accessibility’s 140-19288 22 Ave. location closed as of Thursday (May 7). They are to reopen Tuesday (May 12) at a site just five minutes north: 104-3577 194 St.

The expanded location – with more than 10,000 sq.ft. of warehouse space and 2,500 sq.ft. of showroom space – will be the hub for HME’s growing pediatrics team and long-term care team, and will also house the MS Society of B.C.’s equipment pool, the release states.

It will serve clients throughout the Fraser Valley, from Surrey to Hope.

A custom fitting room – which includes a nursing bench and overhead lift system – provides space to fit clients for specialized wheelchairs and other equipment in a private, accessible environment.

“I’m thrilled that our new, larger location is equipped to enhance our customer’s experience, and I’m excited for our team to continue to serve the residents of the Fraser Valley and beyond,” Michelle Harvey, long-term care and pediatric sales manager, said in the release.


tholmes@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BusinessSurrey

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID-19: Local business support effort goes province-wide in B.C.

Just Posted

South Surrey advocate ‘optimistic’ hospital-visitor policy changes imminent

Ariis Knight’s story ‘captured empathy of the country,’ will save lives: Tennant

South Surrey Loblaw employee tests positive for COVID-19

Company officials say man was not symptomatic at work

Surrey firefighters society donates to youth mental health program, with help of vehicle raffle

Surrey Honda has donated a 2020 CRV to the charitable society

Falling limb hits South Surrey jogger

City assessing forest edge after 25-year-old suffers ‘not extensive’ injuries in ‘bizarre’ incident

New site for South Surrey mobility-equipment business

HME Mobility & Accessibility shifting to larger space, but staying close

COVID-19: Here’s a phase-by-phase look at how B.C. hopes to re-open parts of society

It’s too soon to say exactly how certain sectors will be given the green light to re-open, and when

B.C. records 29 more COVID-19 cases, no new care home outbreaks

‘Physical distancing is here to stay’ as businesses set to reopen

Chilliwack police dog breaks distancing rules to nab suspect

RCMP say Griff begs forgiveness for the social distancing ‘faux paw’ while on police duty

Help the ‘Cloverdale Reporter’ continue its mission to provide trusted local news

The importance of accurate, ethical reporting is critical – perhaps as never before

Three people injured after three motorcycle crashes in three hours in Abbotsford

Police urge motorcyclists and drivers to take care after trio of collisions on Thursday

B.C. joins national effort to deal with COVID-19 court backups

Most B.C. courts suspended operations in March

COVID-19: Local business support effort goes province-wide in B.C.

Island-based initiative promotes gift card sales for cash flow

PHOTOS: Striped dolphin spotted on Haida Gwaii, sparking marine investigation

Animal discovered stranded on Tlell beach, marking first recorded sighting north of Vancouver Island

TransLink scraps layoffs impacting 1,500 employees amid emergency provincial funding

B.C. government pledges public transit will be key to easing COVID-19 restrictions

Most Read