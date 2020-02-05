New office for White Rock Home Care Association

Programs and services aim ‘to change the way the world ages’

Home Care Assistance of White Rock has opened its new office.

Serving Surrey/White Rock, it is located at 352-15331 16 Ave., in the new Residences of Abby Lane building, and is the second HCA office in Greater Vancouver, according to a news release.

READ MORE: New seniors’ residence to open in South Surrey

Carolina Orosa, president of Home Care Assistance of White Rock, said lifestyle and activities-based programs offered aim “to change the way the world ages.”

The release notes that nine out of 10 seniors prefer to age in the comfort of their own home, yet thousands of seniors still move to facilities every year.

HCA matches clients with the caregiver best-qualified to support safe and independent aging for as long as possible, with caregiver services ranging from hourly and live-in care to medication reminders and transportation.

For more information, visit www.homecareassistancevancouver.ca or call 604-560-8629.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. union construction dispute directed to Labour Relations Board

Just Posted

Claire Trevena speaking at Surrey Board of Trade event

She’s expected to tackle topics like ‘ridesharing and the taxi industry – creating a level playing field’

Second indecent act reported in North Delta park

Delta police have received two reports in just over a week of a man masturbating in public

Criminal Code offences in Surrey dropped by six per cent, RCMP say

Criminal Code offences dropped to 11,472 in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to 12,173 in the third

Comedy cancelled in Surrey for use of ‘blackface’ caught in misunderstanding

Touring production ‘Im Hussein: Double Trouble’ rescheduled for March date at Bell theatre

Team Macdonald wins B.C. wheelchair curling provincial title in Cloverdale

New champs will held to Quebec for Canadian championships April 25-30

VIDEO: Second B.C. coronavirus case identified in Vancouver region

Woman in 50s had contact with visitors from Wuhan, China

Rask makes 25 saves as Bruins blank Canucks 4-0

Markstrom has 38 stops in losing effort for Vancouver

B.C. First Nations disappointed while industry welcomes Trans Mountain ruling

Lawsuit included Tsleil-Waututh Nation, Squamish Nation, Coldwater Indian Band and a coalition of small First Nations

Taxi companies ask B.C. court to stay ride-hailing approval pending judicial review

Lawyer says passenger transportation board didn’t adequately consider economic impact for cab drivers

Body of third missing man found in Sooke River on Vancouver Island

The bodies of two other men were found Sunday

Rescue efforts continue, four days after landslide strands hundreds on Sasquatch Mountain

Route closed early Tuesday morning, may open in afternoon

Conservative asks B.C. MP if she ever ‘considered’ sex work in parliamentary debate

MP Arnold Viersen went on to apologize to Laurel Collins after being warned by deputy speaker.

Why do people get xenophobic when diseases like coronavirus hit?

Professor says the instinct is there from ancient times, but isn’t excusable

Found toddler’s headstone stolen from Penticton funeral home

The headstone is a sample product that belongs to a local funeral home.

Most Read