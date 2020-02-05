New office for White Rock Home Care Association

Programs and services aim ‘to change the way the world ages’

Home Care Assistance of White Rock has opened its new office.

Serving Surrey/White Rock, it is located at 352-15331 16 Ave., in the new Residences of Abby Lane building, and is the second HCA office in Greater Vancouver, according to a news release.

READ MORE: New seniors’ residence to open in South Surrey

Carolina Orosa, president of Home Care Assistance of White Rock, said lifestyle and activities-based programs offered aim “to change the way the world ages.”

The release notes that nine out of 10 seniors prefer to age in the comfort of their own home, yet thousands of seniors still move to facilities every year.

HCA matches clients with the caregiver best-qualified to support safe and independent aging for as long as possible, with caregiver services ranging from hourly and live-in care to medication reminders and transportation.

For more information, visit www.homecareassistancevancouver.ca or call 604-560-8629.