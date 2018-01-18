Surrey Board of Trade officials unveil a 100th-anniversary logo at an event Wednesday (Jan. 17). (submitted photo)

New logo celebrates Surrey Board of Trade’s 100th anniversary

Stylized ‘100’ art designed by Fleetwood-based firm that also crafted SBOT logo in 2016

Surrey Board of Trade’s new logo celebrates the organization’s 100th anniversary.

The stylized “100” art, designed by Thornley Creative Communications, was unveiled at a New Years Business Reception Wednesday (Jan. 17) at the board’s office, on 104th Avenue.

The board got its start in 1918.

“We can never stop evolving to ensure our members and the community at large are forefront in our discussions at the board table,” stated board chair Dr. Greg Thomas.

“This will be a great year of further growth, advocacy, business and international development as we celebrate 100 years of accomplishments.”

In April of 2016, SBOT unveiled a new logo also designed by the Thornley firm, based in Fleetwood.

• READ MORE: Logo á gogo: Surrey looks to this man for new looks, from April 2016.

The board will celebrate its anniversary throughout the year, CEO Anita Huberman said, “with many surprises to be announced.

“A growing city needs a thriving economy, driven by a robust business community,” she added.

“We will continue to put their needs first and advocate for action that will ensure their success now and going forward. We must work together to ensure we have the investments that we need in Surrey and through a strong Surrey Board of Trade that is a cohesive business group, we can make it happen.”

The “100” logo will only be used for 2018, Huberman told the Now-Leader. “Then we will go back to the other logo,” which has a similar look to the new logo, “in keeping with our new branding.”

Events on the SBOT calendar include the 2018 Economic Forecast Lunch with Central 1 Credit Union chief economist Helmut Pastrick (on Feb. 8) and the ninth annual Surrey Women in Business Awards luncheon featuring keynote speaker Kim Campbell (March 8).


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook and follow Tom on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. coast loggers celebrate history, hope for improvement

Just Posted

Facing reality of death, Surrey man learns real meaning of life

Even while preparing for the end, something inside Keven Drews won’t let him stop living

Wilkinson to visit White Rock tonight

BC Liberal leadership candidate to be at the community centre at 7 p.m.

‘Waiting since 2006’ for bigger overpass

Politicians, residents, business owners call for action on ‘long overdue’ upgrades to South Surrey bridge

Surrey screening of ‘Girl Unbound’ doc film looks at misogyny in world of Islamic sport

Sports activist/writer Shireen Ahmed to speak at KDocs fest kickoff event Jan. 26

Suspicious blaze guts car in Langley City

RCMP are investigating and looking for a suspect vehicle.

B.C. cougar kitten rescued after mother struck by vehicle

Conservation Officers find home for young kitten found dehydrated and frostbitten near Williams Lake

B.C. VIEWS: Public school ‘crisis’ doesn’t exist

More teachers pour in, union wants results suppressed

Input sought for major road works for Maple Ridge

Consultation on Haney Bypass upgrades

Pitt councillors don’t support CP Rail underpass

Gateway projects will need city support says MP Ruimy

Suspected Toronto serial killer targeting gay community arrested

A 66-year-old man is charged with first-degree murder in disappearance of two Toronto men

Carpet bowlers have been excluded from BC 55+ Games and Canada 55+ Games

Gold medal carpet bowling winners not able to defend their titles in 2018

No crackdown, just education as BC Ferries’ enacts smoking ban

Fines and extra patrols not happening at this time as ban begins Monday

UPDATE: Police release new footage, launch website in hunt for 13-year-old’s killer

IHIT say no one has been arrested or charged in connection with Marrisa Shen’s death

Rural B.C. students score visit with Canadiens netminder Carey Price

Two students from the Chilcotin can hardly wait to meet hometown hero Carey Price in Montreal.

Most Read