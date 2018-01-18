New logo celebrates Surrey Board of Trade’s 100th anniversary

Stylized ‘100’ art designed by Fleetwood-based firm that also crafted SBOT logo in 2016

Surrey Board of Trade officials unveil a 100th-anniversary logo at an event Wednesday (Jan. 17). (submitted photo)

Surrey Board of Trade’s new logo celebrates the organization’s 100th anniversary.

The stylized “100” art, designed by Thornley Creative Communications, was unveiled at a New Years Business Reception Wednesday (Jan. 17) at the board’s office, on 104th Avenue.

The board got its start in 1918.

“We can never stop evolving to ensure our members and the community at large are forefront in our discussions at the board table,” stated board chair Dr. Greg Thomas.

“This will be a great year of further growth, advocacy, business and international development as we celebrate 100 years of accomplishments.”

In April of 2016, SBOT unveiled a new logo also designed by the Thornley firm, based in Fleetwood.

The board will celebrate its anniversary throughout the year, CEO Anita Huberman said, “with many surprises to be announced.

“A growing city needs a thriving economy, driven by a robust business community,” she added.

“We will continue to put their needs first and advocate for action that will ensure their success now and going forward. We must work together to ensure we have the investments that we need in Surrey and through a strong Surrey Board of Trade that is a cohesive business group, we can make it happen.”

The “100” logo will only be used for 2018, Huberman told the Now-Leader. “Then we will go back to the other logo,” which has a similar look to the new logo, “in keeping with our new branding.”

Events on the SBOT calendar include the 2018 Economic Forecast Lunch with Central 1 Credit Union chief economist Helmut Pastrick (on Feb. 8) and the ninth annual Surrey Women in Business Awards luncheon featuring keynote speaker Kim Campbell (March 8).



