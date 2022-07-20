A new fitness facility, Safe Sweat, is set to open in South Surrey. (Unsplash photo)

A new fitness facility, Safe Sweat, is set to open in South Surrey. (Unsplash photo)

New gym – with private workout suites – coming to South Surrey

Safe Sweat scheduled to open soon in Grandview Corners

A new fitness facility – which owners are calling “a first-of-its-kind hybrid fitness concept” – is set to open in South Surrey’s Grandview Corners later this summer.

Safe Sweat, founded by Emre Ozgur and Andrea Kloegman, aims to serve as something of a hybrid fitness model, combining the gym experience and at-home workouts.

The 2,700 sq.-ft. facility will feature eight private workout suites, which allow individuals to work out privately, as opposed to in a crowded gym.

“Having both witnessed and experienced body image issues and gym anxiety first-hand over the course of their careers, (Ozgur and Kloegman) sought to fill a void in the fitness industry with a gap-bridging solution for those wanting a premium workout experience without the potential judgment, ogling, discomfort or wait times that many experience at a traditional gym,” a news release notes.

“Millions of people suffer from gym anxiety, but not enough people talk about it and we wanted to not only normalize the conversation but provide a solution,” said Ozgur.

“By removing outside distractions, the need to wait for or wipe down equipment, and the stressors of working out in a busy public gym, the focus shifts back to the only person that matters: the person in the mirror.”

Each workout suite is between 150 and 250 square feet, and “all rooms are equipped with high-end finishes, the highest standards of safety and cleanliness, and everything you need to train at your best, including top-of-the-line cardio, squat racks, resistance training and functional equipment.”

As well, each suite includes a video screen programmed with the Safe Sweat video library, which gives members a selection of workouts to choose from.

An opening date for Safe Sweat, which is located at #20 2433 161A St., has not yet been set, though its expected to be in early August.


editorial@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Fitness

Previous story
Visitors urged to love Sea-to-Sky region, but @dontloveittodeath

Just Posted

Nadir Ibadullah poses for a photo in front of his Surrey home on Thursday, July 14. Ibadullah owns 11 Minis, each of which have their own name. (Photo: Anna Burns/Surrey Now-Leader)
Surrey man’s collection of 11 Minis attests to big passion for small cars

BC Human Rights Tribunal (The Canadian Press)
Surrey School District’s application denied in student’s human rights complaint

Photo of stolen bronze statue posted to Surrey RCMP website.
Bronze statue swiped from Surrey church

A BCEHS re-enactment of paramedics attending an overdose. (BCHES)
New Fraser Health study looks at links between ER opioid prescriptions and overdoses